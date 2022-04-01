ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

'Am I the Drama?': Siberian Husky at Groomers Leaves Internet in Stitches

By Alice Gibbs
Newsweek
Newsweek
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

"This is me when my husband tries to get me out of bed in the morning," wrote one...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 28

Rational Lady
2d ago

Good God. I raised 2 teenagers, I can't have my fur baby giving me attitude too. 😒 Love that fur baby!

Reply(1)
34
Steve Kerr
1d ago

She's Beautiful. "Akita" She'll feel more at ease when she gets on a routine... you have to earn the trust from her...............Good Life Sweetheart 💗🤟

Reply
5
Michelle Isernia
22h ago

OMG!!!!! Sounds like a choking chicken!!!!! Huskies are ALLLLL about the drama and being loud. I LOVE these doofy dogs 😂😂😂🥰🥰🥰

Reply
6
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

