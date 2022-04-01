ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Manufacturing growth slows to worst point in 13 months

By August Graham
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JX0ls_0ewHXSZf00

Manufacturing in the UK is doing worse than at any point for the last 13 months, as exports suffered and the war in Ukraine made buyers more cautious, an influential survey has found.

After hitting a three-month high in February, the S&P Global/CIPS UK Manufacturing PMI survey scored 55.2 last month.

It still means the sector is growing, but is significantly below the 58-point score seen in March.

Anything above 50 is considered growth in a PMI survey, which asks businesses around the country how they are performing.

Manufacturers were hit on several fronts, the survey found. Output decreased, as did orders, and growth slowed in consumer and investment goods.

Pipelines of work from overseas also took a hit and fell for the sixth time in just over half a year as Brexit customs added to the impacts on UK supply chains

Duncan Brock

The number of new export orders dropped for the sixth time in second months, in part due to Brexit-linked problems.

Rob Dobson, director at S&P Global, said: “March saw a marked growth slowdown in the UK manufacturing sector, with rates of expansion for production and new orders both easing and new export business suffering back-to-back declines.

“The slowdown in consumer goods output was especially marked.”

He said that cost rises also show no sign of abating and are in fact “re-accelerating”.

Duncan Brock, group director at the Chartered Institute of Procurement & Supply, said: “While new order expansion continued in March largely driven by the domestic market, clients hesitated to commit due to strong rises in prices and potentially further disruption to supplies.

“Pipelines of work from overseas also took a hit and fell for the sixth time in just over half a year as Brexit customs added to the impacts on UK supply chains.

“This triple whammy particularly impacted the consumer goods sector as reluctant shoppers worried about energy costs, national insurance rises and the elevated cost of food, ruled out shopping for household appliances, clothing and vehicles.”

Comments / 0

The Independent
The Independent

582K+

Followers

189K+

Posts

260M+

Views

Related
FOXBusiness

US companies add 455,000 jobs in March, ADP report shows

U.S. companies hired employees at a healthy clip in March, suggesting the labor market is still strong and that businesses are eager to fill a near-record number of open positions, according to the ADP National Employment Report released Wednesday morning. Companies added 455,000 jobs in March, slightly above the 450,000...
ECONOMY
FOXBusiness

Strong job gains expected in March employment report

The most anticipated economic report of the month comes Friday morning when the government releases the monthly jobs report. The hiring wave likely continued last month in the face of Russia’s war in Ukraine, which has unsettled the economic outlook and catapulted gasoline prices to painful levels. The U.S....
BUSINESS
BBC

Retail sales fall in February as Covid restrictions ease

UK retail sales fell by 0.3% in February as online sales fell and stormy weather deterred some shoppers. Falls in alcohol and tobacco sales may have been linked to increased confidence in going out to pubs and restaurants, the Office for National Statistics said. Online sales volumes fell by 4.8%...
RETAIL
The Independent

Unemployment falls below pre-pandemic levels but pay growth hit by inflation

The number of jobless people in the UK has dropped below levels seen before the pandemic struck for the first time, but earnings continue to fall behind rocketing inflation, according to official figures.The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said there were 1.34 million unemployed in the quarter to January, down 88,000 on the previous three months and below the 1.36 million recorded in December to February 2020.But the figures revealed the tightening squeeze of the cost-of-living crisis, as regular pay failed to keep up with soaring inflation, with average weekly earnings excluding bonuses up 3.8% between November and January.When taking rising...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pipelines#Uk#S P Global
The Independent

UK inflation to soar and growth to slow amid Ukraine war – OBR

Britain will be hit by a double whammy of sky-high inflation and slower growth as the Ukraine conflict compounds the cost-of-living crisis, according to the UK fiscal watchdog.The Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) predicted UK inflation is now set to average 7.4% this year – the highest since August 1991  – as the Ukraine crisis will further disrupt supply chains and send energy bills soaring.It had previously forecast Consumer Prices Index inflation to average 4% in 2022.We should be prepared for the economy and public finances to worsen – potentially significantlyChancellor Rishi SunakChancellor Rishi Sunak also warned in his spring...
BUSINESS
Fortune

Russian oil tankers have vanished from tracking systems. Someone is buying that crude and we don’t know who

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Since Russia invaded Ukraine, many Western oil companies as well as traders, shippers, and bankers have stayed away from Russian oil. But a new report by CNN indicates Russian crude may be seeing a resurgence in demand—in relative secret.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Brexit
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
U.K.
Fortune

A housing bubble is brewing—but not like 2008—says Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Home shoppers who paused their search last year, in hopes that 2022 would be friendlier, aren't feeling great: We learned on Tuesday that year-over-year U.S. home price growth accelerated to 19.2% in January. That's up from the 11.3% uptick posted at the same time last year. The latest jump is also well above the peak annual rate (14.5%) posted in the lead-up to the 2008 housing bubble.
DALLAS, TX
bloomberglaw.com

A Third of Unemployed Americans Find Jobs a Month Later: Chart

The tight U.S. labor market has not only allowed many workers to switch jobs in search of better pay or flexibility, but it’s also increasingly helping unemployed Americans land a job. The rarely cited job-finding rate, a metric the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta calculates based on labor force flows, shows an estimated 32.1% of workers who were unemployed in January were employed in February. The March employment report, out Friday, is.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS News

Jobless rate dips to 3.6% as U.S. employers added 431,000 jobs in March

The U.S. job market powered on in March, with robust hiring pulling the unemployment rate close to its pre-pandemic level. Payrolls grew by 431,000 in March, driven by increased hiring in leisure and hospitality as well as professional and business services, the Labor Department reported Friday. The unemployment rate fell...
BUSINESS
Sourcing Journal

Is Inflation Behind Slowing Retail Sales Growth?

Click here to read the full article. As U.S. retail sales improved just 0.3 percent in February, one economist talks about what could “erode disposable incomes.” This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing Journal7.9% Inflation Marks 40-Year High. What About Online Prices?Retail Applauds Senate Passage of USPS Reform BillRetail Added 37K Jobs. What Does it Mean for Inflation? Week AheadBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
LOS ANGELES, CA
pymnts

Manufacturing Marketplace Xometry Reports 54% Revenue Growth

Online B2B marketplace Xometry saw its revenue increase more than 54% last year after making its debut as a public company. According to published reports Tuesday (March 22), the company posted $218.3 million in total revenue for the year ending Dec. 31, compared to $141.4 million the prior year. The...
MARKETS
Reuters

Ukraine crisis likely to slow global economic growth, Yellen says

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Russia-Ukraine crisis is driving up commodities prices and is likely to reduce prospects for global growth in the coming year, U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen warned on Friday. Ukraine is a major global supplier of wheat and corn, and prices have surged since Russia invaded its...
WORLD
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

US added 431,000 jobs in March in sign of economic health

America's employers extended a streak of robust hiring in March, adding 431,000 jobs in a sign of the economy's resilience in the face of a still-destructive pandemic, Russia's war against Ukraine and the highest inflation in 40 years. The government’s report Friday showed that last month’s job growth helped shrink...
BUSINESS
The Independent

The Independent

582K+
Followers
189K+
Post
260M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy