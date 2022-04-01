ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kevin Smith apologises to Bruce Willis for ‘petty’ comments he made about the actor

By Jacob Stolworthy
The Independent
 2 days ago

Kevin Smith has apologised to Bruce Willis for “petty” comments he made about the actor.

Following the news that the Die Hard star was “stepping away” from acting after being diagnosed with aphasia , Smith, who directed Willis in 2010 film Cop Out , cleared up remarks he made in January 2011.

Smith, 51, described his experience of working with the action star, 67, as “f***ing soul-crushing”, telling WTF with Marc Maron : “It was difficult. I’ve never been involved in a situation like that where one component is not in the box at all.”

The director claimed that Willis “wouldn’t even sit for a f***ing poster shoot”, and said that “were it not for Tracy [Morgan], I might’ve killed myself or someone else in the making of that movie”.

Now, Smith said it was “really heartbreaking to read” a statement put out by Willis’s family that shared his diagnosis.

Aphasia is a form of brain damage which impairs language expression and comprehension. It leaves sufferers unable to communicate effectively and is often the result of a stroke.

“Long before any of the Cop Out stuff, I was a big Bruce Willis fan – so this is really heartbreaking to read,” Smith tweeted on Wednesday (30 March).

“He loved to act and sing and the loss of that has to be devastating for him,” he continued, stating: “I feel like an a**hole for my petty complaints.”

Smith added that he was “sorry” to Willis and his family.

Willis’s family’s statement read: “This is a really challenging time for our family and we are so appreciative of your continued love, compassion and support. We are moving through this as a strong family unit, and wanted to bring his fans in because we know how much he means to you, as you do to him.”

Following the announcement, Willis’s long-time stunt double reflected on “changes” he’s seen in the actor in recent years.

