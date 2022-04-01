ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Hyde Park, NY

Police ID Northwell Health worker fatally shot in New Hyde Park, believe attack was targeted

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 12 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uOcPC_0ewHX8Fc00

Police are searching Friday for the gunman responsible for fatally shooting a 33-year-old female Northwell Health worker at a parking garage in New Hyde Park Thursday evening.

MORE: Hospital: Northwell Health employee fatally shot in New Hyde Park

Police identified the victim as Amelia Laguerre from St. Albans at a news conference Friday.

They believe it was a targeted incident.

"We believe based on the crime scene and evidence at the scene, and initial witness accounts, this is a targeted incident and there is no risk to the public," says Det. Captain Stephen Fitzpatrick.

News 12 is told the victim was an employee for Northwell Health for 10 years and was on a break from work with several other people in an underground lot when a man shot Laguerre over five times.

Laguerre was allegedly observed several times during the day having an argument, according to police.

Workers tried to help render aid to Laguerre in the parking garage.

The victim was transported to a hospital and pronounced dead at around 5 p.m.

Northwell released a statement saying, "Northwell is providing counseling services to team members at the scene and mourns the heartbreaking loss of our colleague and team member."

Police have not released an exact description of the suspect, but Fitzpatrick says initial accounts are that the suspect is male, Black and approximately 6-feet.

"But we haven't vetted out that that is the exact person we are looking for," Fitzpatrick says.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS.

Comments / 2

RoskyBear
22h ago

I'm there every night not surprising so sad camera must have picked up suspect entering and leaving, husband, boyfriend, then work your way out...

Reply
4
Related
PIX11

Baby slashed during domestic dispute at Long Island home: police

EAST MEADOW (PIX11) — A baby was slashed during a domestic incident at a home on Long Island Wednesday evening, Nassau police said on Thursday. Authorities were called to the home on Cooper Driver in East Meadow around 6:30 p.m. Arriving officers found the 18-month-old girl with a slash wound to her arm as well […]
EAST MEADOW, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
St. Albans, NY
New Hyde Park, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Hyde Park, NY
City
New Hyde Park, NY
PIX11

Man shot, killed while trying to hide in Brooklyn bodega: NYPD

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A gunman shot and killed a man inside a Brooklyn bodega late Thursday night, police said Friday. The victim, Adiyb Ramkissoon, 30, was running from the suspect and ducked into the bodega on St. Johns Place in Crown Heights around 11:30 p.m., police said. The suspect followed him inside and […]
BROOKLYN, NY
NBC New York

Video Shows NYC Group Brutally Beat 13-Year-Old Girl as Others Film and Even Cheer

An attack on a 13-year-old girl in the Bronx was caught on surveillance camera, with a crew of people seen brutally beating the girl as they stole her shoes and cellphone. The video, obtained exclusively by NBC New York, shows a group of people attacking the girl, leaving her battered, bruised and traumatized. Witnesses can be seen standing around and watching the attack, recording with their smartphones — one even applauded.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Park Police#Shooting#Northwell Health
PIX11

Man slapped woman several times inside Manhattan subway station: NYPD

MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) — A man slapped a woman multiple times Monday, eventually taking off with her phone, police said. The 26-year-old victim was on an escalator leading to the Bowling Green station when the man approached her. He then slapped her multiple times before removing her cellphone and fleeing toward the No. 5 train […]
MANHATTAN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
PIX11

Trio kick, punch 13-year-old girl, steal her sneakers in the Bronx

FORDHAM MANOR, the Bronx — A trio beat a 13-year-old girl in the Bronx, then stole her sneakers and cellphone, police said Tuesday. The teen was approached from behind by three people, all believed to be teens around 16 to 18 years old, on March 15 on Valentine Avenue near East 194th Street, officials said. […]
BRONX, NY
Daily Voice

NY Man Claims '$2,500 A Week For Life' Lottery Prize

A man has claimed a "$2,500 A Week For Life" New York Lottery prize. Queens resident David Barranco, of Elmhurst, won the top prize in the scratch-off game and opted to receive his prize as 20 annual installments of $78,884 after required withholdings, New York Lottery reported on Thursday, March 17.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Suspect in fatal shoving of 87-year-old woman hid at LI parents’ home after attack: prosecutors

CHELSEA, Manhattan (PIX11) — After she allegedly fatally pushed an 87-year-old vocal coach, the suspect deleted her social media, took down her wedding website and fled to her parents’ Long Island home, prosecutors said Tuesday. Lauren Pazienza, who was arraigned on charges of manslaughter and assault, eventually turned herself in. In the days after the […]
MANHATTAN, NY
News 12

News 12

62K+
Followers
19K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy