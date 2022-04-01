Police ID Northwell Health worker fatally shot in New Hyde Park, believe attack was targeted

Police are searching Friday for the gunman responsible for fatally shooting a 33-year-old female Northwell Health worker at a parking garage in New Hyde Park Thursday evening.

Police identified the victim as Amelia Laguerre from St. Albans at a news conference Friday.

They believe it was a targeted incident.

"We believe based on the crime scene and evidence at the scene, and initial witness accounts, this is a targeted incident and there is no risk to the public," says Det. Captain Stephen Fitzpatrick.

News 12 is told the victim was an employee for Northwell Health for 10 years and was on a break from work with several other people in an underground lot when a man shot Laguerre over five times.

Laguerre was allegedly observed several times during the day having an argument, according to police.

Workers tried to help render aid to Laguerre in the parking garage.

The victim was transported to a hospital and pronounced dead at around 5 p.m.

Northwell released a statement saying, "Northwell is providing counseling services to team members at the scene and mourns the heartbreaking loss of our colleague and team member."

Police have not released an exact description of the suspect, but Fitzpatrick says initial accounts are that the suspect is male, Black and approximately 6-feet.

"But we haven't vetted out that that is the exact person we are looking for," Fitzpatrick says.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS.