Chicago, IL

Chicago PD - Episode 9.17

spoilertv.com
 2 days ago

Ruzek's search for the daughter of an old family

gallery.spoilertv.com

FanSided

Does Herrmann die on Chicago Fire?

Christopher Herrmann (David Eigenberg) is crucial to the foundation of Chicago Fire. He’s the wily veteran who mentors the younger firefighters and the fatherly role model who sits behind the bar at Molly’s Pub. His presence has been appreciated since the pilot, but that doesn’t mean there haven’t...
TV SERIES
FanSided

Is Sylvie Brett leaving Chicago Fire?

Ever since Jesse Spencer‘s character Matt Casey left the Windy City behind him in order to move to Oregon in the 200th episode of Chicago Fire, fans have been waiting to see Kara Killmer’s character Sylvie Brett might follow suit. Spencer’s departure was a storyline that caught many...
TV SERIES
FanSided

Chicago Fire: Is Chief Hawkins going to get fired?

Violet (Hanako Greensmith) tried to warn him. She told Chief Hawkins (Jimmy Nicholas) that starting a Chicago Fire romance could be potentially disastrous for their careers, but the chief insisted that everything would be fine. Well, based on the end of the episode “Hot and Fast”, things may not be...
TV SERIES
FanSided

Chicago PD cast teases character death in season 9

Chicago PD has a long and storied history of shocking deaths. It makes sense. Given the danger the main characters are subjected to on a weekly basis, there are bound to be some unfortunate incidents involving gunplay and/or the devious actions of criminals. That being said, there hasn’t been a...
TV SERIES
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
FanSided

Chicago Fire: What is Joe Minoso's nationality?

Joe Cruz recently made a huge addition to his Chicago Fire family. The character helped rescue a boy named Javier from a building fire, and upon learning that the boy would be going to a foster home, he decided to adopt him. Javier is said to be from Honduras in...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Will Smith Calls Police to His Home Amidst Oscars Slap Scandal

Will Smith reportedly called police to his estate Tuesday to report a drone flying over his property. A Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department vehicle was photographed parked outside the entrance. The incident happened two days after Smith slapped Chris Rock at the 94th Academy Awards for joking about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.
PUBLIC SAFETY
FanSided

Why did Dora Madison Burge leave Chicago Fire?

Jessica “Chilli” Chilton delighted fans from the moment she debuted on Chicago PD. She gave such a spirited performance as an informant that the showrunners for Fire decided to recast her as the informant’s twin sister. She joined Fire as an ambulance driver in season 3, and was set up to be a mainstay character in the future.
TV SERIES
Distractify

Meet the Newest Actress to Join 'NCIS: Hawai'i'

Season 1 of the anticipated CBS spinoff, NCIS: Hawai’i kicked off in November 2021 and introduced viewers to Special Agent in Charge Jane Tennant (played by Vanessa Lachey) and her team of special agents. Since then, we’ve had the opportunity to learn more about the naval officers who make...
CELEBRITIES
Complex

Florida Woman Reportedly Lied About Being Related to Teen Who Died at Amusement Park, GoFundMe Removes Scam Pages

The family of Tyre Sampson, the teen who fell to his death at an amusement park last week, say they’ve never met the woman who has repeatedly claimed to be his cousin. According to the Sun Sentinel, Tyre’s mother told Florida authorities she doesn’t know who “Shay Johnson” is, nor does anyone else in her family. Authorities have since confirmed the woman’s real name is Lewishena Browning, a 32-year-old Orlando resident.
ORLANDO, FL
FanSided

Chicago Fire cast 2022: Who's leaving the show?

Chicago Fire has had seen a ton of cast turnover in season 10. Whether it be the shocking exit of Matt Casey (Jesse Spencer) or the brief tenure of his replacement, Jason Pelham (Brett Dalton), the show has done a great job of keeping fans off balance. Because of this...
TV SERIES
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Black Enterprise

Police Officers Summoned to Will Smith's Mansion For Reported Drone Sighting

Police officers were seen at Will Smith’s mansion in Los Angeles on Tuesday afternoon after reportedly answering a call alleging a drone was flying through the neighborhood. According to the New York Post, the police were called to investigate the alleged sighting of a flying drone in the ritzy community. At least one police vehicle was seen at the 53-year-old actor’s house. Deputies have stated that they could not locate the reported drone, according to a spokesperson for the sheriff’s department.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FanSided

When is Brett coming back to Chicago Fire?

Brett (Kara Killmer) has left Chicago Fire. Well, at least for a bit. The character has been struggling since the departure of Casey (Jesse Spencer) earlier this season, and decided to take some time off work to go visit him in Portland. The decision was introduced and executed very quickly,...
TV SERIES
Popculture

'Chicago Med' Favorite Confirmed to Return

One Chicago Med star is officially returning for Season 8. Deadline reported that Steven Weber, who plays Dr. Dean Archer, will be back as a series regular for Season 8. Fans will note that Weber was a series regular for Season 7, but his future with the series was in question as his contract originally only served as a one-season commitment.
TV SERIES
Cinema Blend

What Chicago Med's Surprise Character Return Could Mean For Will And The ED In Season 7

Spoilers ahead for Episode 16 of Chicago Med Season 7, called “May Your Choices Reflect Hope, Not Fear.”. Chicago Med picked up where it left off last week when it came to Will deciding to keep his whistleblower money, and Vanessa was mulling over her dating life while working another psych case with Dr. Charles, but the emotional heart of the episode saw Crockett, Archer, Pamela, and Goodwin finding the way to save the life of a baby and bring a new family together in the aftermath of a terrible tragedy. Saving the life of a baby helped set the stage for the character who returned in the final moments of “May Your Choices Reflect Hope, Not Fear,” but her arrival still came as a surprise. Welcome back, Dr. Hannah Asher!
CHICAGO, IL
Cinema Blend

How FBI: Most Wanted Will Handle The Aftermath Of The Big Death And Julian McMahon's Departure, According To The Showrunner

FBI: Most Wanted fans had weeks to prepare for the departure of Julian McMahon as Jess LaCroix, but few probably expected the show to kill him off in such a heartbreaking way in his final episode. Showrunner David Hudgins explained why Most Wanted decided to end Jess’ story with the twist that left Sarah devastated, the team trying to process, and Byron facing the task of helping to tell Tali what had happened to her father. Now, with the show continuing without McMahon, Hudgins has previewed what the aftermath looks like for the people who Jess left behind.
TV SERIES
BBC

Eleanor Easey death: Father guilty of killing 14-week-old daughter

A father claimed a catastrophic brain injury that killed his baby daughter was caused by slamming the brakes on his car, police said. Christopher Easey, of Terrington St Clement, Norfolk, denied murdering 14-week-old Eleanor in December 2019. A jury at Norwich Crown Court found him guilty of manslaughter and neglect.
PUBLIC SAFETY

