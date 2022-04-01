Penn Community Bank Hires New Compliance Officer

New York Attorney General Letitia James took action to protect consumers, securing more than $555,000 from an energy service company that was engaging in prohibited marketing practices over a two-month period. Columbia Utilities, LLC and Columbia Utilities Power, LLC (Columbia Utilities) entered into hundreds of gas and electric contracts through prohibited door-to-door marketing to convince consumers across the state to use its services. A previous settlement with Columbia Utilities and the Office of the Attorney General (OAG) prohibited the company from conducting door-to-door marketing. Columbia Utilities has paid $500,000 in penalties for violating the previous settlement and is paying nearly $60,000 in full restitution to the impacted consumers.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 7 DAYS AGO