ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Perkasie, PA

Penn Community Bank Hires New Compliance Officer

By Dan Weckerly
MONTCO.Today
MONTCO.Today
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Penn Community Bank's new Compliance Officer will work against crimes that include money laundering. Penn Community Bank has hired Connie M. Hooks as VP, BSA Officer. In her new role, Hooks will oversee the organization’s Bank Secrecy Act (BSA) compliance program....

montco.today

Comments / 1

Related
NWI.com

Horizon Bank names new retirement services officer and branch manager

Michigan City-based Horizon Bank has named a new retirement services officer and branch manager. James Kent has been hired as vice president, retirement services officer. Kent will lead the bank's efforts to provide retirement services to its clients and serve prospects across its footprint, which extends across Indiana and Michigan.
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
Lockhaven Express

Woodlands Bank is your community bank

WILLIAMSPORT — Woodlands Bank is a community bank headquartered in Williamsport. The idea of starting Woodlands Bank began when many existing banks in the area grew to a size where customer service no longer seemed important. A group of entrepreneurs saw the need for change and took the opportunity to create a community bank where personalized service and customers’ needs would always be top priority.
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
Eagle Newspapers

Community Bank recognized for community service

CAZENOVIA — Recently, Community Bank, N.A. named its Cazenovia office as a winner of its annual Branch Community Award, which recognizes one branch in each region for its unparalleled service to the local community. The Cazenovia office was selected from more than 40 branches in the Central Region. “Giving...
CAZENOVIA, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Harrisburg, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Business
City
Perkasie, PA
FingerLakes1.com

Attorney General James protects consumers from unscrupulous energy service company

New York Attorney General Letitia James took action to protect consumers, securing more than $555,000 from an energy service company that was engaging in prohibited marketing practices over a two-month period. Columbia Utilities, LLC and Columbia Utilities Power, LLC (Columbia Utilities) entered into hundreds of gas and electric contracts through prohibited door-to-door marketing to convince consumers across the state to use its services. A previous settlement with Columbia Utilities and the Office of the Attorney General (OAG) prohibited the company from conducting door-to-door marketing. Columbia Utilities has paid $500,000 in penalties for violating the previous settlement and is paying nearly $60,000 in full restitution to the impacted consumers.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Anti Money Laundering#Money Laundering#Bsa#Penn Community Bank#Vp#Hooks
MONTCO.Today

Community Colleges’ Instrumental Role in Montgomery County’s Post-Pandemic Rebuild

With eased COVID-19 restrictions and a “new normal” underway, Montgomery County is in a period of recovery, reconnection, and rebuilding. There’s one type of institution that has been persistently overlooked for its ability to bolster the local workforce amid shortages, catalyze economic recovery, and provide a better life for our region’s citizens – community colleges.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
cryptoslate.com

BNY Mellon to become primary custodian for Circle’s USDC stablecoin reserves

Peer-to-peer payments processor Circle Internet Financial today announced that it has chosen the Bank of New York Mellon Corporation, also known as BNY Mellon, to become a primary custodian for its USD Coin (USDC) reserves. In the press release, Circle CEO and co-founder Jeremy Allaire noted:. “As we continue to...
MARKETS
MONTCO.Today

Providence Town Center in Collegeville Sells for $162M, New Owners Plan to Revamp to Attract More Tenants, Shoppers

A venture between Maryland’s Finmarc Management and KPR Centers of New York has bought Providence Town Center in Collegeville for $161.75 million, writes Natalie Kostelni for the Philadelphia Business Journal. The new owners are planning to revamp parts of the 760,000-square-foot retail center to attract more tenants and shoppers.
COLLEGEVILLE, PA
Reuters

Practice Innovations: Non-lawyer ownership of law firms — Are winds of change coming for Rule 5.4?

Under Attorney Rule of Professional Conduct 5.4, law firms are barred from offering ownership or other investment/revenue-sharing opportunities to non-lawyers. Some recent developments in several states, however, offer the possibility that these long-standing restrictions could be scaled back, creating potential for dramatic changes in how litigation matters are funded and managed.
LAW
MONTCO.Today

MONTCO.Today

Montgomery County, PA
10K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

MONTCO.Today is a new and unique journal sharing positive, upbeat news and content about Montgomery County, PA's businesses, economic development, community, and culture. MONTCO.Today operates differently from traditional media outlets such as publishing original content in a blog-style form, summarized and curated news or information from other news and media outlets, and partners with local businesses and organizations to turn their news into stories. MONTCO.Today is the ideal publication to follow and consume if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits Montgomery County.

 https://montco.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy