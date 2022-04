In 2011 Derrick Rose took the league by storm, guiding the Chicago Bulls to the best record in the league at 62-20. Rose earned the MVP Award but was stymied by LeBron James and the Heat in the Eastern Conference Finals. Miami met Dallas in the NBA’s penultimate round as huge favorites but lost to the Mavericks as Dirk Nowitzki won his first and only Finals MVP trophy.

