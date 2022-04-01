ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reeds: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

wiltonbulletin.com
 2 days ago

NORWALK, Conn. (AP) _ Reeds Inc. (REED) on Thursday reported a loss of $4.9 million in its fourth...

www.wiltonbulletin.com

Comments / 0

Benzinga

Yatra Online: Q3 Earnings Insights

Yatra Online YTRA reported its Q3 earnings results on Friday, April 1, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Yatra Online beat estimated earnings by 50.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.01 versus an estimate of $-0.02. Revenue was up $5.74 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Earnings Outlook For Biocept

Biocept BIOC is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-03-31. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Biocept will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.19. Biocept bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Splash Beverage Announces Latest Earnings Report, Reveals 391% Increase In Year-End Revenue

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. Splash Beverage Group, Inc. SBEV reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full-year period ended December 31, 2021. Investors are encouraged to read the company’s annual report on Form 10-K which was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commissions, contains additional information, and is posted at https://splashbeveragegroup.com/.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
State
Connecticut State
Benzinga

5 Stocks To Watch For March 28, 2022

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:. Wall Street expects Science Applications International Corporation SAIC to report quarterly earnings at $1.23 per share on revenue of $1.77 billion before the opening bell. SAIC shares gained 2.6% to $94.00 in after-hours trading. Coinbase Global Inc COIN is...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Executives Buy More Than $132M Of 3 Stocks

Although Dow Jones closed slightly lower on Wednesday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
STOCKS
TheStreet

Stock Splits Flood Market, and Investors Hope for Gains

Stock splits are all the rage this year. First, Alphabet (GOOGL) - Get Alphabet Inc. Class A Report announced a 20-for-1 split in February. Then Amazon (AMZN) - Get Amazon.com, Inc. Report announced a 20-for-one split in March. Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report also revealed plans in March to split its stock for the second time in two years. And finally GameStop (GME) - Get GameStop Corp. Class A Report said it has plans for a 3 1/3 to one split.
STOCKS
Reuters

BlackBerry misses Q4 revenue estimates, cybersecurity unit growth flat

March 31 (Reuters) - BlackBerry Ltd (BB.TO) reported fourth-quarter revenue on Thursday that missed analysts' estimates as growth at its cybersecurity business, its biggest, was flat due to increased competition. U.S.-listed shares of the Canadian security-software provider and former mobile phone-maker dropped 5% in extended trading. BlackBerry has been losing...
MARKETS
NewsBreak
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Benzinga

Executives Sell Over $640M Of 5 Stocks

Although oil futures traded higher on Wednesday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Johnson & Johnson stock outperforms market on strong trading day

Shares of Johnson & Johnson JNJ, +0.54% inched 0.54% higher to $178.19 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around great trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index. SPX,. +0.34%. rising 0.34% to 4,545.86 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average. DJIA,. +0.40%. rising 0.40% to 34,818.27....
STOCKS
Sportico

Super Group, Paramount Lead Mixed Month for Sports Stocks

Click here to read the full article. Sports stocks eased slightly lower in March, marking the fifth time in the past six months that Wall Street has sold off the sector even as the broader market has rallied the past four weeks. The JohnWallStreet Sports Stock Index closed the month at 1,429, 1% below where it settled in February. The modest dip, following last month’s gains, signals that the long bear market toward sports-betting stocks may be ending. Indeed, the best performing stock in the benchmark Sportico index was Super Group (NYSE: SGHC), which added 27%. “We expect market growth to outweigh...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Peering Into Lockheed Martin Corporation's Recent Short Interest

Lockheed Martin Corporation's (NYSE:LMT) short percent of float has risen 14.02% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 3.32 million shares sold short, which is 1.22% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 1.5 days to cover their short positions on average.
STOCKS

