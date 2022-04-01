Reeds: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Click here to read the full article. Sports stocks eased slightly lower in March, marking the fifth time in the past six months that Wall Street has sold off the sector even as the broader market has rallied the past four weeks.
The JohnWallStreet Sports Stock Index closed the month at 1,429, 1% below where it settled in February. The modest dip, following last month’s gains, signals that the long bear market toward sports-betting stocks may be ending. Indeed, the best performing stock in the benchmark Sportico index was Super Group (NYSE: SGHC), which added 27%.
“We expect market growth to outweigh...
