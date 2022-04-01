Rarer than snow leopards: Moms and calves among high number of right whales in Cape Cod Bay

PROVINCETOWN — Experts worried about the health of North Atlantic right whales arriving in Cape Cod Bay are reminding boaters about government speed and distance restrictions in place to try to keep the endangered mammals safe on their journey north.

Between January and last week, in a pattern earlier than most years, the Center for Coastal Studies’ Right Whale Ecology Program team had identified at least 171 individual whales in the bay — almost half of the nearly-extinct population of North Atlantic right whales.

In the past two weeks, the center’s North Atlantic right whale aerial survey team has seen the first mothers and their calves arrive in Cape Cod Bay waters from their birthing ground off the southeastern U.S. coast. On March 25, teams sighted four pairs, according to information released by the center.

To protect them, boats are required to travel not more than 10 knots in designated areas, including Cape Cod waters, and boats and aircraft are required to stay at least 500 yards from the right whales. Those restrictions are because of the right whales’ protection under the federal Endangered Species Act and the Marine Mammal Protection Act, according to a reminder this week by the Center for Coastal Studies.

The safety restrictions are being emphasized at a time that a large percentage of the estimated 336 animals remaining on Earth are arriving in Cape Cod Bay, to the delight of watchers from Race Point and elsewhere on shore, as well as scientists in the air. The greatest threat to the giant species’ survival is being struck by a vessel or becoming entangled in rope.

Charles “Stormy” Mayo, director of the center’s Right Whale Ecology Program, said casual viewers in Provincetown have in recent weeks been getting quite a show. They are “getting exceptional views of an animal that is rarer than a gorilla or a snow leopard — one of the rarest large mammals on the face of the Earth,” he said in a recent phone interview. “And (people) can walk, take a one-hour hike down the beach to the Race Point Lighthouse and see right whales up close. That’s pretty special.”

A cautionary tale:'They're dying because we're killing them': Documentary hopes to help save right whales

Mayo called local waters “a sanctuary” for new mothers and their vulnerable offspring as they make their dangerous and long migration.

“These animals are coming here after a long and perilous journey through areas not as strictly protected as Cape Cod Bay. The bay can be seen as a nursery for right whale mothers who are nursing their calves and they will probably be around for a little while,” he said in a written statement this week. “Mariners should be well aware that the state regulation for all boats is 10 knots or less. They need to be alert and keep watch for these animals, they can be very hard to spot … (and) calves are very small.”

The Massachusetts Division of Marine Fisheries has a seasonal 10 knot speed restriction in place from March 1 to April 30 through Cape Cod Bay for vessels less than 65 feet in length. That restriction, matched by one from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), can be extended if whales remain in the area, the center noted.

Right whales seen in Cape Cod Bay and beyond in 2022

So far this year,15 right whale calves — vital to the species’ survival — have been identified in the southeastern U.S. Last year, one of the 18 calves born was killed after being struck by a ship, and in 2020, two calves were killed from vessel strikes, the center said.

The whale named Tripelago and her calf on March 15 were the first right whale new mom and calf pair to enter Cape Cod Bay this year, as spotted by the center’s aerial team. This year’s offspring is the fifth calf for Tripelago, who is known to have survived two rope entanglements, according to center information.

On March 25, the CCS team counted three additional mothers — known as Slalom, Mantis and Silt — and their calves in Cape Cod Bay. Slalom has given birth six times and survived six entanglements, while Silt has given birth five times and survived four entanglements, according to center information.

The arrival of large numbers of whales around Cape Cod was unusually early this year, according to experts. The first right whale of the season was spotted in December in Wellfleet waters. On Feb. 26, 99 right whales were seen feeding near the surface of the bay during one four-hour aerial survey — one of the highest numbers ever in the early part of the season, according to Mayo.

Where are they?:Solving a mystery: How researchers found missing North Atlantic right whales

Scientists are researching how climate change is affecting where the right whales go, and whether feeding grounds other than Cape Cod Bay are offering less of what the animals need than in the past.

The North Atlantic right whale population was increasing in the world until around 2000, Mayo said, and then started to decline, causing worldwide concern.

“But the odd thing is that since 2010, the number of individuals visiting the (Cape Cod) Bay has been increasing, so we’ve got decreasing numbers in the total population and increasing numbers in the population segment that comes here,” Mayo said in the phone interview. With this year’s increased numbers, “the only way to explain that oddity is that the remaining right whales seem, for now at least, to be preferentially choosing Cape Cod Bay. There's no other way to explain the oddity of having fewer whales in the world, but more whales here.”

From a conservation point of view, the high numbers of whales visiting this year is potentially disturbing, he said.

“You imagine that these whales have other places they could feed, which is the main thing they do here in Cape Cod Bay. This is a very important feeding ground,” he said.

The high concentration of right whales that come here could mean “the food is just terrific here, now it's gotten better and so more whales are coming. But the other possibility, which is one that I think is quite real, is that offshore areas that we don't know about, places where they used to go maybe 10, 15, 20 years ago are now not as good as they were.”

So “it may not be that Cape Cod Bay is really great for them. It might be that other places are not so and we don't know the answer on which it is. That’s one of the things we’re trying to work on,” he said. “Cape Cod Bay is still a good place, but is it? Is it just the place that they go 'cause they can't fill their stomachs elsewhere? And you really hope it's not that.”

Contact Kathi Scrizzi Driscoll at kdriscoll@capecodonline.com. Follow on Twitter: @KathiSDCCT.