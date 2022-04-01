ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cyr calls gas tax suspension a bad strategy

By Denise Coffey, Cape Cod Times
 2 days ago
Most lawmakers want to help state residents who have been hit with higher costs on everything from groceries to gas, according to Sen. Julian Cyr. It’s the strategy they differ on, such as the suspension of the gasoline tax.

The Senate defeated a bill to temporarily suspend the state's 24-cents/gallon tax on gasoline on March 24. The Republican-led bill was defeated 29-11.

The Senate's three Republican senators and eight Democrats voted to suspend the tax. The measure called for suspending collection of the gas tax through Sept. 5. The Department of Revenue would have had 30 days to notify the state comptroller of how much tax revenue was lost during that period. The comptroller would have been authorized to transfer that same amount to the Commonwealth Transportation Fund.

Supporters of the bill said it would give needed temporary relief to drivers, and would follow similar moves in bordering states. Connecticut lifted its 25-cent/gallon gas tax through June. New Hampshire and Rhode Island are considering suspending their 23-cent/gallon and 34-cent/gallon tax respectively.

But Cyr said the suspension would do more harm than good because of the impact it could have on the state’s bond rating. Currently the state's special obligation bond affiliated with the gas tax has an AA rating from both Standard & Poor's (S&P) and Fitch. Double A ratings are considered the second highest behind AAA ratings.

Eliminating the gas tax would have translated into a $400 million decline in revenue for the Transportation Fund, he said. That fund is the commonwealth’s revenue source for borrowing money to build and repair transportation-related infrastructure including roads and bridges.

“I saw it as a negative impact on our bond rating,” Cyr said. "It would adversely affect our ability to borrow money.”

He said bond rating agencies could increase the cost of borrowing money. And the more it costs to borrow, the less the state can do on bond-related transportation projects. “Our ability to borrow allows us to repave Route 28, to work around the Sagamore and Bourne Bridges,” he said.

“We’ve been serious in the Senate to give tax relief in a number of instances,” Cyr said.

The Senate has taken the following steps to help the state’s neediest: extended the child tax credit of $16 million to 85,000 families; made some federal grants and loans nontaxable, including PPP loans and restaurant revitalization grants; made hundreds of Massachusetts Growth Capital Corporation grants to small businesses nontaxable; excluded the first $10,000 of unemployment from taxation for those making less than 200% of the federal poverty level; and used ARPA funds to send $500 checks to 500,000 low wage workers.

Contact Denise Coffey at dcoffey@capecodonline.com. Follow her on Twitter: @DeniseCoffeyCCT.

