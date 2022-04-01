ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

UPDATE 2-Indonesia may hike prices of 90-octane gasoline, subsidised LPG- media

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago

(Add analyst comment)

JAKARTA, April 1 (Reuters) - Senior Indonesian minister Luhut Pandjaitan said on Friday prices of 90-octane gasoline and subsidised liquefied petroleum gas in 3-kg cannisters may be increased to reflect higher global energy prices, news sites Detik and Kompas reported.

The reports come as state energy firm Pertamina lifted price of 92-octane gasoline Pertamax by 39% to around 12,500 rupiah ($0.8702) per litre starting Friday, after a jump in crude oil prices due to the war in Ukraine.

Luhut said after the increase in Pertamax, the price of Pertamina’s 90-octane gasoline known as Pertalite could be raised, followed by LPG, the reports said.

“We will do this gradually. The 3-kg gas price hasn’t been increased since 2007. I think that isn’t fair,” he added.

Luhut was cited as saying the government might look at July through to September for the increase in prices of the fuels.

A spokesperson for Luhut confirmed that the minister had made the comments. When asked about how much prices might increase he said it would depend on further developments.

Indonesia’s March inflation rate hit a two-year high, data showed on Friday, as economists warned prices would creep up further due to higher gasoline prices and value-added tax.

An energy thinktank executive said lifting prices was a rational decision, but it should be after Islamic holidays at the end of the upcoming fasting month given the hike in Pertamax.

“It is better (to increase) after Eid al-Fitr so consumers have some breathing room,” said Komaidi Notonegoro of the ReforMiner Institute.

Inflation in Indonesia, which has the world’s biggest Muslim population, typically spikes during Ramadan.

Pertamina on Friday left Pertalite’s price unchanged at 7,650 rupiah per litre, but said price adjustments for Pertamax were “unavoidable” after the Indonesia Crude Price (ICP) rose to $114.55 per barrel as of March 24, up from $73.36 in December.

Pertalite is designated as a “special assignment” fuel, which means the government pays Pertamina compensation for these fuels if it incurs losses when global oil prices rise.

Indonesia scrapped gasoline subsidies in 2015, but authorities have continued to regulate retail prices for Pertalite and 88-octane gasoline.

Pertamina said subsidised fuel, including Pertalite, made up around 83% of its sales. ($1 = 14,365.0000 rupiah) (Reporting by Bernadette Christina Munthe, Fransiska Nangoy Editing by Ed Davies)

Comments / 0

Related
Fortune

Russian oil tankers have vanished from tracking systems. Someone is buying that crude and we don’t know who

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Since Russia invaded Ukraine, many Western oil companies as well as traders, shippers, and bankers have stayed away from Russian oil. But a new report by CNN indicates Russian crude may be seeing a resurgence in demand—in relative secret.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
CNBC

Why gas prices have soared in America

For years politicians have said the booming American oil industry would make the country "energy independent." Indeed, the United States is the world's largest producer of oil. That puts it two spots ahead of Russia, which shocked the world — and oil markets — by invading Ukraine. Saudi Arabia is the second-largest producer.
TRAFFIC
Fortune

Biden’s ban on Russian imports means $150 per barrel of oil, a $5 gallon of gas or higher, and a 1 in 3 recession risk: Moody’s

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine could mean oil prices as high as $150 per barrel and a one in three risk of recession in the U.S., Moody’s Analytics chief economist Mark Zandi said on Tuesday.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Lpg#Global Oil Prices#Gasoline#Jakarta#Indonesian#Islamic
CNET

Oil Dips Below $100 Barrel, but Gas Prices Will Soon Soar Again

Car owners got a slight reprieve this week, as gas prices dipped to $4.32 a gallon on Tuesday, down a smidge from the record $4.33 first hit on Friday and revisited on Monday. The modest drop follows a more noticeable decline in the price of oil, which fell below $100 a barrel Monday for the first time since March 1. West Texas Intermediate crude, the benchmark for US oil, hit a low of $99.76 before closing at $103.10 yesterday. On Tuesday morning WTI dipped even further to $93.53.
TRAFFIC
TIME

China's Embrace of Putin Is Looking More and More Costly

When Wang Jixian moved to the southern Ukrainian port city of Odessa, he didn’t expect to find himself in the middle of a war. But as the 37-year-old software engineer picked up his cellphone and began posting online the reality of life under Russian bombardment— wailing sirens , booming artillery , buskers on fretful streets—he soon found himself under attack from a more surprising quarter: the Chinese government and nationalist trolls, who objected to Wang’s stark portrayal of Russian aggression that chafed with Beijing’s official narrative.
CHINA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Indonesia
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Business
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
Daily Mail

Fillet at the pumps instead! Fisherman tops up boat at BP garage after red diesel bill nearly DOUBLES - amid fury as average price of petrol hits 167p and diesel reaches 179p per litre despite FALLING cost of wholesale fuel and oil

A fisherman whose bill for rebated 'red' diesel nearly doubled has hauled his boat out of the water and transported it to a petrol station on a lorry to fill it with normal diesel so he can cut costs. Seventh-generation fisherman Chris Attenborough, of Herne Bay, Kent, has said he...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Fortune

U.S. gas prices aren’t quite at record highs, if you account for inflation, but soaring oil costs could change that soon

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. On Tuesday, the price of a gallon of regular gasoline broke a 14-year record in the U.S., according to the American Automobile Association (AAA), as the national average gas price soared past its previous peak of $4.144 per gallon, set in July 2008, and continued rising to hit $4.318 per gallon on Thursday.
TRAFFIC
FloridaDaily

AAA: Gas Prices in Florida Fell Drastically in Recent Days

The price of oil suffered steep losses last week, enabling the price of gasoline to back off from record highs. The state average price for gasoline is on a nine-day streak of declines, dropping a total of 20 cents per gallon. On Sunday, drivers in Florida paid an average price of $4.18 per gallon, down from $4.35 a gallon at the start of last week and below the national average of $4.23 a gallon.
FLORIDA STATE
Atlantic City Press

Why gas prices soar and Biden won’t help, by Katie Tubb

When a news anchor confronted Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm about high gasoline prices and asked about the Biden administration’s plan to increase oil production in America, she burst into laughter. “That is hilarious,” she said. It was early November 2021, and gas prices were averaging $3.39 nationally....
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Next Web

Germany sticks it to Russia by offering a €9 monthly public transport ticket

In an effort to reduce its reliance on Russian oil, the German government is slashing the cost of public transport for residents. In summer 2022, people living in Germany can get a monthly public transport ticket for only €9 euros per month — a tenth of its usual price. The ticket will be offered for three months and will be called “9 for 90”.
TRAFFIC
CNET

Gas Prices: States Take Action to Bring Down Costs at the Pump

Gas prices in the US continue to drop slowly from last week's record highs -- the average price of a gallon of gas Sunday was $4.26, down about 7 cents from last weekend, per AAA. California continues to lead the nation at a whopping $5.85 per gallon, with average gas prices in several counties jumping above the $6 mark.
TRAFFIC
Washington Times

House Democrats ask oil companies to testify over record-high gas prices

House Democrats on Wednesday requested that executives from a half-dozen major oil companies testify before lawmakers over high gasoline prices. The House Energy and Commerce Committee sent letters to the executives of BP, Chevron, Devon Energy Corporation, ExxonMobil, Pioneer Natural Resources and Royal Dutch Shell requesting their appearance for an April 6 hearing.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Reuters

Reuters

390K+
Followers
309K+
Post
185M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy