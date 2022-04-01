ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gastonia, NC

13-year-old sexually assaulted at Gastonia hospital, mother says

By Ken Lemon, wsoctv.com
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BYJew_0ewHSDKX00

GASTONIA, N.C. — Police are investigating a sexual assault of a 13-year-old girl at CaroMont Regional Medical Center in Gastonia.

A mother says her teenage daughter was sexually assaulted by a teenage boy while waiting at the hospital.

Channel 9 Gaston County reporter Ken Lemon spoke to the mom about the allegations and the changes she’s now calling for.

“This is going to affect my child for the rest of her life,” she said.

[ ALSO READ: ‘This is bigger than me’: Former CMS student who reported rape pushes for change ]

Her daughter was an inpatient at the hospital. Last week, her daughter was in a lobby with other kids and teens who were also there waiting to see a doctor. That’s when she said a 17-year-old male patient locked in on her daughter.

She said he groped her and exposed himself and there were no adults to make him stop.

“I’m disgusted. It’s deplorable. I’m upset. I was enraged when it happened,” the mother said.

She said her daughter called her from the hospital the next day.

“She was scared. She didn’t want to be there. She didn’t feel safe anymore,” she said.

She immediately went to get her daughter, complained to staff and called police. She said hospital workers apologized for not contacting her immediately and told her the other patient was discharged.

[ ALSO READ: The Erica Parsons Story: County-by-county child protection resources ]

A hospital spokesperson said they watch patients one on one, or with video monitors.

They sent the following statement to Channel 9:

“The safety of every patient is CaroMont Health’s highest priority, and all CaroMont Health facilities follow strict processes and protocols to ensure patients are safe and protected while under our care. This includes one-to-one observation or closed-circuit video monitoring for vulnerable patients.

We have attempted to contact the patient’s mother to discuss her concerns. Unfortunately, those attempts have not been accepted. We remain open and hopeful there will be an opportunity to speak with the family directly to resolve this matter.”

The mother told Ken she recently spoke to a hospital manager, and she said they need to make changes.

“Separate the boys and girls. Stop putting boys and girls together,” she said.

The mother and daughter will meet with a detective on Friday. She said she is talking with a lawyer now about steps they can take to force the hospital to make changes.

(WATCH BELOW: Therapists, social workers push to see more done to address sexual assaults at Hawthorne Academy)

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
WCNC

Gastonia mother calling for witnesses to come forward after 19-year-old shot, killed while driving on I-85

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — A mother is asking witnesses to come forward after her son was shot and killed while driving on the interstate. Gaston EMS (GEMS) said a person had to be taken to a hospital from I-85 after an apparent shooting Tuesday evening. Police confirmed the victim, 19-year-old Uriah Diondreus McCree, died at the hospital due to his injuries.
GASTON COUNTY, NC
Popculture

Will Smith Calls Police to His Home Amidst Oscars Slap Scandal

Will Smith reportedly called police to his estate Tuesday to report a drone flying over his property. A Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department vehicle was photographed parked outside the entrance. The incident happened two days after Smith slapped Chris Rock at the 94th Academy Awards for joking about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Gaston County, NC
Gastonia, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Gastonia, NC
Gaston County, NC
Crime & Safety
People

D.C. Police Find 5 Fetuses in Home of Anti-Abortion Activist After Receiving Tip She Had 'Bio-Hazard Material'

The frozen remains of five aborted fetuses were found this week inside the Washington, D.C. apartment of an anti-abortion activist. At this point, D.C.'s Metropolitan Police Department has yet to file any criminal charges connected to the grim discovery made Wednesday. However, medical examiners confirmed Thursday the remains recovered from 28-year-old Lauren Handy's home were, in fact, fetuses.
WASHINGTON, DC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rape#Sexual Assaults#Hospital#Channel 9 Gaston County#Cms
Complex

Florida Woman Reportedly Lied About Being Related to Teen Who Died at Amusement Park, GoFundMe Removes Scam Pages

The family of Tyre Sampson, the teen who fell to his death at an amusement park last week, say they’ve never met the woman who has repeatedly claimed to be his cousin. According to the Sun Sentinel, Tyre’s mother told Florida authorities she doesn’t know who “Shay Johnson” is, nor does anyone else in her family. Authorities have since confirmed the woman’s real name is Lewishena Browning, a 32-year-old Orlando resident.
ORLANDO, FL
Shreveport Magazine

Man beat girlfriend’s 4-year-old daughter to death in act of retaliation after the child told her mother that he hit her in the stomach; convicted

The 28-year-old defendant reportedly beat his girlfriend’s 4-year-old daughter to death after the girl told her mother that he hit her in the stomach. The girl’s mother reportedly yelled at the defendant during the drive to the restaurant. When they got home, the defendant reportedly beat the 4-year-old child in retaliation and inflicted the injuries that later led to the girl’s death.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Law & Crime

Mother Charged After Surviving Failed Murder-Suicide That Claimed Life of 4-Year-Old Daughter at Florida Resort: Sheriff

A Florida woman who allegedly poisoned herself and her daughter is now charged with the girl’s death after surviving what law enforcement officials believe to be a failed murder-suicide attempt, authorities announced on Wednesday. Jacinda Decaro, 26, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of her 4-year-old daughter...
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Nashville News Hub

“She was denied admittance to labor and delivery a couple of times”, Pregnant mother gave birth to her baby at a convenience store after being turned away from the hospital

The pregnant woman gave birth to her baby at a convenience store after being turned away from the hospital, her husband said. At 39 weeks pregnant, the mother of two said that she tried to get a bed at the hospital, but the doctors wouldn’t consider her for admittance until she reached five centimeters. The pregnant mother said that it reportedly took them about 30 minutes to get to the hospital from their home. Unfortunately, their baby son had no intentions of holding back.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
84K+
Followers
93K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy