Friday Marks 25th Anniversary of April Fools’ Blizzard

More wintry weather is on the way this weekend, the Met Office has warned.The national forecaster has issued a yellow weather warning for ice which could cause “some injuries from slips and falls” and “possible travel disruption” in eastern areas on Saturday morning.Covering the eastern half of the country including the Scottish Borders, Northumberland, Durham, North Yorkshire, the East Riding of Yorkshire and Lincolnshire, the warning lasts from midnight until 10am on Saturday.A cold and frosty start #Saturday morning for many📉 Cloudier in the west with some showers, perhaps with a wintry mix on some hills🌦️❄️ Elsewhere decent sunny spells...

ENVIRONMENT ・ 1 DAY AGO