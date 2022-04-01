ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Friday Marks 25th Anniversary of April Fools’ Blizzard

capecoddaily.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHYANNIS – As the calendar turns to April on Friday, it’s also time...

capecoddaily.com

natureworldnews.com

April Fools? Another Batch of Cold Air and Snow to Hit the Northeastern U.S.

Old Man Snowfall seems to be on a rampage lately, plotting an April Fools' prank on areas of the northeastern United States. Cold Air and Snow Possible To Reach Northeastern U.S. As per Yahoo, AccuWeather models predict that the next round of abnormally winter conditions and freezing rain would sweep...
ENVIRONMENT
freightwaves.com

Snowstorm continues pounding Pacific Northwest

A storm continues to spin over the Pacific Northwest, dumping heavy snow in the mountains and drenching rain in the valleys. Several inches of snow piled up Monday in the highest elevations of the Washington Cascades, with another 12 to 24 inches possible through Tuesday night. The National Weather Service is continuing its winter weather advisory for these areas, including Lyman, Stevens Pass, Skykomish, Snoqualmie Pass, Paradise and Longmire. The biggest snow totals will occur above 4,000 feet in elevation, but snow levels will drop to about 3,000 feet Tuesday night.
ENVIRONMENT
The Weather Channel

April Starts the Most Dangerous Three Months for Tornadoes in the U.S.

April, May and June are the peak months for tornadoes in the United States. The highest tornado threat moves from the South toward the Plains and Midwest deeper into spring. Intense tornadoes are more likely to occur during the spring. Tornadoes have already been destructive and deadly in 2022, but...
ENVIRONMENT
State
Massachusetts State
#Blizzard#The April Fools#Boston#Hyannis
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
The Weather Channel

Where the Most Weather Warnings Are Issued in the U.S.

We examined 10 years of warnings issued by the NWS to find which offices issue the most. Due to severe thunderstorm and tornado warnings, most are in the South. We also broke down the most warnings issued for flooding, winds, winter weather and extreme temperatures. The National Weather Service issues...
ENVIRONMENT
AccuWeather

April Fools: Spring snow creates wintry scenes in France

The calendar has flipped to April, but residents across France stepped out the door on Friday to a burst of cold air and snow. Forecasters say a broad storm over south-central Europe unleashed the wintry weather mere days after spring warmth enveloped the region. In downtown Paris, the lightly falling...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

More wintry weather on the way for first weekend of April

More wintry weather is on the way this weekend, the Met Office has warned.The national forecaster has issued a yellow weather warning for ice which could cause “some injuries from slips and falls” and “possible travel disruption” in eastern areas on Saturday morning.Covering the eastern half of the country including the Scottish Borders, Northumberland, Durham, North Yorkshire, the East Riding of Yorkshire and Lincolnshire, the warning lasts from midnight until 10am on Saturday.A cold and frosty start #Saturday morning for many📉 Cloudier in the west with some showers, perhaps with a wintry mix on some hills🌦️❄️ Elsewhere decent sunny spells...
ENVIRONMENT
KRON4 News

Late snow and wind hit South and Northeast

(AP) — A late winter storm blasted the northeastern United States on Saturday with high winds and snow that could pile up to a foot high, sending temperatures plummeting and making travel hazardous after first taking aim at the Deep South. The National Weather Service said 7 to 12 inches (18 to 30 centimeters) could […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
INFORUM

Fargo-Moorhead St. Patrick's parade marks 25th anniversary

FARGO — It'll be the 25th year of the St. Patrick's parade in Fargo and Moorhead this Saturday, March 19, at 11 a.m. It's part of several activities planned for the day, with the weather expected to be in the mid-40s and sunshine. Downtown Community Partnership Program Coordinator Sarah...

