Since their earliest days, the use of pyrotechnics has become an expected part of any Rammstein show. A cleverly choregraphed burst of flame has become as synonymous with the German metallers as their love for fetish leather and phallic iconography, and has even solidified them above all others in terms of creating the most shocking, sense-assaulting of live spectacles. Really, there's no one that puts on a live show quite like Rammstein.

ROCK MUSIC ・ 5 DAYS AGO