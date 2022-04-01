ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington County, NJ

Pets of the Week: Party Animals — Spend spring break with Izzy and Buddy

By Melissa Hanejko, Burlington County Times
 2 days ago

We know April showers bring May flowers…but does that include snow showers? While this recent jolt of winter weather was an unwelcome surprise, it feels like spring is in the air once again. And that also means that love is in the air! …Or is it pollen? No, that’s definitely love floating in the breeze blowing through Burlington County, where hundreds of loving pets are awaiting their ‘spring break’ from the shelter. If your days of partying in Cancun during spring break are safely behind you, why not plan a spring break staycation with your new best friend?

Izzy is the perfect pal for someone who wants a soulmate, but doesn’t necessarily want to be attached at the hip. In the mood to sit on the couch, drink wine and watch trashy reality tv? Izzy will be happy to join you and contribute some delightful snark. Need to go to work or plan some spring day trips? Izzy won’t mind holding down the fort while you're gone.

Love is in the air — What better time to spring a pet from the shelter?

And while four-year-old Izzy is a teenager in cat years, you don’t need to worry about her throwing any wild parties! Izzy is a quiet, calm girl who enjoys spending time with her human friends but also appreciates some alone time. Izzy has an adorable Grumpy Cat-esque face, but like the real Grumpy Cat, Izzy is a sweetheart.

After being with her previous family for most of her life, Izzy is feeling stressed and uncertain at the shelter. She would love to find a quiet home, without young children or other pets, with owners who will give her time to adjust and adapt to her new surroundings.

Want to spring Izzy from the shelter? Submit an adoption application online through the Burlington County Animal Shelter’s Petango page (petango.com, enter the shelter’s zip code of 08060, then go to the shelter page and click on Izzy's picture), then call the shelter at 609-265-5073 (ext. 4) to set up a meeting.

Trade Talk — Sources say Chester, Tommy looking to land with new families

If you’re looking for a best buddy, do we have the boy for you. Buddy is a sweet senior Lab-mix that epitomizes the term ‘good boy.’ In fact, according to his volunteer friends, Buddy may just be the best boy ever.

Bracket Busters! Don’t overlook Hope and Indie

At 13-years-old, Buddy sadly lost his home when his owners separated. Despite the confusion he must be feeling, Buddy has taken everything in stride and has been the perfect shelter guest. Buddy loves everyone he meets, and gets along well with children and cats. Buddy is a sweet, gentle boy who has captured the hearts of everyone at the shelter.

While Buddy loves his new friends, he is ready to find a forever friend to spend his golden years with. Buddy is a low-maintenance fellow who just wants a cozy bed, an occasional treat, leisurely walks, and a family to love.

Can you break Buddy out of the shelter this spring? Submit an adoption application online through the Burlington County Animal Shelter’s Petango page (petango.com, enter the shelter’s zip code of 08060, then go to the shelter page and click on Buddy's picture), then call the shelter at 609-265-5073 (ext. 4) to set up a meeting.

Pets of the Week: Spring forward and fall in love with Sabrina and Dexter

Pets of the Week: Bella and Salem are in a league of their own

Interested in adopting?

To meet your match in person, call the Burlington County Animal Shelter to schedule an appointment to walk through the shelter and view adoptable pets.

The shelter is now open from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, no appointment needed.

Adopters can also submit an adoption application online, before visiting the shelter, and then make an appointment.

The Burlington County Animal Shelter is located at 35 Academy Drive in

Westampton. To submit an adoption application, visit petango.com or call 609-265-5073‬ and choose option 4 to set up an appointment. For more information, visit co.burlington.nj.us .

This article originally appeared on Burlington County Times: Pets of the Week: Party Animals — Spend spring break with Izzy and Buddy

