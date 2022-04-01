ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Workers at German public banks clinch pay deal after months of wrangling

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LizGt_0ewHQ4Op00

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - A pay increase for tens of thousands of workers at Germany’s public-sector banks has been agreed with management, a labour union said, brightening prospects for a wage deal for the private banks after months of wrangling and strikes.

The deal, sealed on Thursday and announced by the Verdi union on Friday, comes as inflation in Germany hovers above 7% and follows a recent pay deal for thousands of workers at Deutsche Bank’s retail unit Postbank.

Under the deal’s terms, 60,000 public-sector bank employees, such as those who work for Germany’s state-owned Landesbanken and development banks such as KfW, will get a 3% raise from July and a 2% raise a year later.

The deal also includes one-off payments, a one-hour reduction to a 38-hour working week in 2024, and the right to work 40% of the time outside the office.

The bankers had been seeking a 4.5% pay increase in a wage dispute that began last year.

Attention now turns to wage talks for 140,000 workers at the nation’s private banks - such as Deutsche Bank and Commerzbank - who have also been calling for a 4.5% wage increase.

Comments / 0

Related
The Next Web

Germany sticks it to Russia by offering a €9 monthly public transport ticket

In an effort to reduce its reliance on Russian oil, the German government is slashing the cost of public transport for residents. In summer 2022, people living in Germany can get a monthly public transport ticket for only €9 euros per month — a tenth of its usual price. The ticket will be offered for three months and will be called “9 for 90”.
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retail Bank#Frankfurt#Commerzbank#Postbank
Fortune

Russian oil tankers have vanished from tracking systems. Someone is buying that crude and we don’t know who

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Since Russia invaded Ukraine, many Western oil companies as well as traders, shippers, and bankers have stayed away from Russian oil. But a new report by CNN indicates Russian crude may be seeing a resurgence in demand—in relative secret.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Deutsche Bank
bloomberglaw.com

Putin’s Threat to Seize U.S. Investments Could Be Costly—to Russia

Following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, businesses from around the world have suspended operations in Russia. In retaliation, the Kremlin has threatened to seize assets belonging to foreign investors in Russia. And while Russia may be able to quickly pass legislation that provides legal cover for such a move, international law will make any seizure, permanent or temporary, far more expensive and complicated than Putin and his advisers may imagine.
ECONOMY
Fortune

Britain’s cost of living crisis got worse before it even began

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. The U.K. was bracing for its biggest squeeze on living standards in decades even before Russia invaded Ukraine. The impact of the war is now threatening to deepen a crisis for the poorest households and pull millions more into financial trouble.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Euro rises vs dollar as eurozone inflation fans rate hike expectations

NEW YORK, March 30 (Reuters) - (March 30 story, corrects to add dropped word from company name in the 13th paragraph) The dollar dropped to a nearly two-week low on Wednesday as optimism over peace talks between Russia and Ukraine faded and investors' attention shifted to economic data and interest rate expectations.
BUSINESS
US News and World Report

Mexican President Lets Slip Central Bank's Announcement of 50-Bp Rate Hike to 6.5%

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -Mexico's central bank on Thursday voted to raise its benchmark interest rate by 50 basis points to 6.5%, a decision that was unexpectedly announced hours ahead of schedule by President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador in a breach of norms. The president later apologized, saying he thought the...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Barclays raises U.S. minimum hourly wage to $20.50

(Reuters) - British bank Barclays PLC on Thursday raised the minimum hourly wage for its U.S. employees to $20.50 from $17, months after a similar move by rival Bank of America Corp. The new rate will vary by location based on the cost of living and benefit more than 900...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Russia to live through highest inflation since 1999: Reuters poll

March 31 (Reuters) - Consumer inflation in Russia in 2022 is expected to accelerate to its highest since 1999, while the economy will stage its deepest contraction since 2009 as a result of sweeping Western sanctions, a Reuters poll showed on Thursday. Economic expectations have deteriorated drastically in the past...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Reuters

390K+
Followers
309K+
Post
185M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy