East Providence, RI

Police: Rain likely played role in East Providence crash

WPRI 12 News
 2 days ago

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Police responded to a crash in East Providence early Friday morning.

At 1:30 a.m police were called to the scene of a single-car crash on Veterans Memorial Parkway where it appeared a car hit and destroyed part of a fence separating the road from the East Bay Bike Path.

Police say heavy rain most likely played a role in the crash. No injuries were reported.

East Providence, RI
WPRI 12 News

WPRI 12 News on WPRI.com is news, weather and sports coverage you can count on for Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts.

