Police: Rain likely played role in East Providence crash
EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Police responded to a crash in East Providence early Friday morning.
At 1:30 a.m police were called to the scene of a single-car crash on Veterans Memorial Parkway where it appeared a car hit and destroyed part of a fence separating the road from the East Bay Bike Path.
Police say heavy rain most likely played a role in the crash. No injuries were reported.
