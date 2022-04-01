Police: Rain likely played role in East Providence crash

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Police responded to a crash in East Providence early Friday morning.

At 1:30 a.m police were called to the scene of a single-car crash on Veterans Memorial Parkway where it appeared a car hit and destroyed part of a fence separating the road from the East Bay Bike Path.

Police say heavy rain most likely played a role in the crash. No injuries were reported.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WPRI.com.