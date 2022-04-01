ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Hyde Park, NY

Police ID Northwell Health worker fatally shot in New Hyde Park, believe attack was targeted

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ahK1b_0ewHNEox00

Police are searching Friday for the gunman responsible for fatally shooting a 33-year-old female Northwell Health worker at a parking garage in New Hyde Park Thursday evening.

Police identified the victim as Amelia Laguerre from St. Albans at a news conference Friday.

They believe it was a targeted incident.

"We believe based on the crime scene and evidence at the scene, and initial witness accounts, this is a targeted incident and there is no risk to the public," says Det. Captain Stephen Fitzpatrick.

News 12 is told the victim was an employee for Northwell Health for 10 years and was on a break from work with several other people in an underground lot when a man shot Laguerre over five times.

Laguerre was allegedly observed several times during the day having an argument, according to police.

Workers tried to help render aid to Laguerre in the parking garage.

The victim was transported to a hospital and pronounced dead at around 5 p.m.

Northwell released a statement saying, "Northwell is providing counseling services to team members at the scene and mourns the heartbreaking loss of our colleague and team member."

Police have not released an exact description of the suspect, but Fitzpatrick says initial accounts are that the suspect is male, Black and approximately 6-feet.

"But we haven't vetted out that that is the exact person we are looking for," Fitzpatrick says.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS.

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
News 12
News 12

62K+

Followers

19K+

Posts

13M+

Views

Follow News 12 and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
News 12

Bronx mom says son was assaulted by paraprofessional on school bus

A Bronx mother is looking for answers after she claims her 8-year-old son, who has special needs, was assaulted by a paraprofessional on a school bus on Monday. Regina Jackson says her son, Romeo, was riding the bus home from P723X on Boston Road with the paraprofessional assigned to him for that day. She began getting text messages from the paraprofessional that there was an issue with her son.
BRONX, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
St. Albans, NY
New Hyde Park, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Hyde Park, NY
City
New Hyde Park, NY
CBS New York

Man fatally shot after confrontation at Dunkin' in the Bronx

NEW YORK -- A confrontation at a doughnut shop in the Bronx ended in a deadly shooting Friday.The NYPD says the argument inside a Dunkin' spilled out into the street.Sources tell CBS2 a female customer accused the victim of getting too close and that's when she called her boyfriend for help.Balloons and candles were placed in front of 26-year-old Stephen Stuart's home. His family and friends stood on the stoop and sidewalk, mourning the loss and trying to understand why anyone would shoot their loved one.Stuart, originally from Jamaica, moved to the Bronx just three months ago."I'm surprised someone would...
BRONX, NY
People

D.C. Police Find 5 Fetuses in Home of Anti-Abortion Activist After Receiving Tip She Had 'Bio-Hazard Material'

The frozen remains of five aborted fetuses were found this week inside the Washington, D.C. apartment of an anti-abortion activist. At this point, D.C.'s Metropolitan Police Department has yet to file any criminal charges connected to the grim discovery made Wednesday. However, medical examiners confirmed Thursday the remains recovered from 28-year-old Lauren Handy's home were, in fact, fetuses.
WASHINGTON, DC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Shooting#Northwell Health
Complex

Florida Woman Reportedly Lied About Being Related to Teen Who Died at Amusement Park, GoFundMe Removes Scam Pages

The family of Tyre Sampson, the teen who fell to his death at an amusement park last week, say they’ve never met the woman who has repeatedly claimed to be his cousin. According to the Sun Sentinel, Tyre’s mother told Florida authorities she doesn’t know who “Shay Johnson” is, nor does anyone else in her family. Authorities have since confirmed the woman’s real name is Lewishena Browning, a 32-year-old Orlando resident.
ORLANDO, FL
NBC New York

‘I Didn't Know What to Do. So I Just Stabbed Him:' Chilling Details Emerge in Triple NYC Attack

"The lady starts screaming. Honestly, I didn't know what to do so I just stabbed him." Those are the words, in sum and substance, that 30-year-old Robert Whack offered by way of explanation for a brutal robbery attack on a 61-year-old Asian woman and a pair of father-son good Samaritans who ran out to help her in Queens Saturday, according to a criminal complaint obtained by News 4 Wednesday.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Man chokes woman unconscious, rapes her at Bronx apartment: NYPD

THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — A man choked a woman until she lost consciousness and then raped her at an apartment building in the Bronx, police said. It happened inside an apartment building near Davidson Avenue and West 190th Street around 3:30 p.m. Friday. A man put a 27-year-old woman in a chokehold from behind […]
BRONX, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Black Enterprise

Police Officers Summoned to Will Smith’s Mansion For Reported Drone Sighting

Police officers were seen at Will Smith’s mansion in Los Angeles on Tuesday afternoon after reportedly answering a call alleging a drone was flying through the neighborhood. According to the New York Post, the police were called to investigate the alleged sighting of a flying drone in the ritzy community. At least one police vehicle was seen at the 53-year-old actor’s house. Deputies have stated that they could not locate the reported drone, according to a spokesperson for the sheriff’s department.
LOS ANGELES, CA
PIX11

Woman attacks Bronx restaurant worker over food service: NYPD

ALLERTON, the Bronx (PIX11) – A restaurant worker in the Bronx was punched in the head multiple times by a woman upset about the restaurant’s service, the NYPD said. The assault happened at China Mia on White Plains Road in the Allerton neighborhood on March 7, police said. The woman started a verbal dispute with […]
BRONX, NY
NBC New York

17-Year-Old Girl Found Dead on Bed in NYC Apartment: Cops

A 17-year-old girl was found dead inside a Bronx apartment Thursday night, with no apparent signs of injuries on her body, police said. Officer responded toa call of an unconscious person inside an apartment on Decatur Avenue in Fordham Manor just before 6 p.m., according to police. Once inside, officers found the teen unconscious and unresponsive on a bed.
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Man slapped woman several times inside Manhattan subway station: NYPD

MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) — A man slapped a woman multiple times Monday, eventually taking off with her phone, police said. The 26-year-old victim was on an escalator leading to the Bowling Green station when the man approached her. He then slapped her multiple times before removing her cellphone and fleeing toward the No. 5 train […]
MANHATTAN, NY
Daily Voice

NY Man Claims '$2,500 A Week For Life' Lottery Prize

A man has claimed a "$2,500 A Week For Life" New York Lottery prize. Queens resident David Barranco, of Elmhurst, won the top prize in the scratch-off game and opted to receive his prize as 20 annual installments of $78,884 after required withholdings, New York Lottery reported on Thursday, March 17.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
News 12

News 12

62K+
Followers
19K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy