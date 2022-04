HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - There is a lack of officials in high school spring sports, causing games to be postponed in the Valley. Officiating is not an easy task, but the role of an umpire is essential in competitive sports. Over time, some umpires have left the playing field to retire. Others have left to focus on full-time jobs.

