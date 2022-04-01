Springfield to light up blue for Autism Awareness Day

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – In recognition of Autism Awareness Day, the city of Springfield will light the city blue on Friday.

Mayor Domenic Sarno and other city officials will gather at City Hall for a proclamation from the mayor declaring April 2, 2022, as Autism Awareness Day in the City.

In the United States, one in 44 children is diagnosed with an autism disorder. Boys are four times more likely than girls to be diagnosed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.