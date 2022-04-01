ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tunisia's Ghannouchi says he has been summoned for questioning

 2 days ago
TUNIS, April 1 (Reuters) - Tunisian anti-terrorism police have summoned for questioning Rached Ghannouchi, head of the Islamist Ennahda party and speaker of the parliament which President Kais Saied dissolved this week, Ghannouchi said on Friday.

The summons for Friday afternoon followed those of other parliament members who backed or participated in an online session this week to defy Saied's earlier announcement that he was suspending the chamber.

Reporting by Tarek Amara, writing by Angus McDowall; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

