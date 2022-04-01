ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Logan, OH

Benjamin Logan wins CBC Quiz Bowl League

Bellefontaine Examiner
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Benjamin Logan Quiz Bowl team placed first in the Central Buckeye Conference Quiz Bowl League that ran from...

www.examiner.org

Comments / 0

Related
The Alliance Review

High School Boys Track & Field | Ten impact athletes for the 2022 season

Here are 10 Alliance-area athletes we believe will have an impact in boys high school track & field this season:. Graham, the latest in a long line of distance runners mentored by veteran Marlington head coach Bob Dagenhardt, hopes to head back to the Division II state meet in his final season of high school competition and finish one place higher in the 3200 meters. During his junior year, Graham finished second in that distance event at 9 minutes, 33.32 seconds. In addition to finishing second in an individual event, Graham also is one of four returners from the Marlington 4x800 relay that placed fourth at state in 2021.
ALLIANCE, OH
KBTX.com

Treat of the Day: Bryan High School earns medals at SkillsUSA Criminal Justice Quiz Bowl competition

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Congratulations to Bryan High’s SkillsUSA Criminal Justice students on their success at the Quiz Bowl competition. The students were tested on academic knowledge in criminal law, criminal procedure, familiarity with current events in criminal justice and expertise of the SkillsUSA Leadership Handbook. SkillsUSA serves students...
BRYAN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Education
City
London, OH
City
Logan, OH
Local
Ohio Sports
Logan, OH
Sports
Logan, OH
Education
Grand Island Independent

2022 All-Heartland Girls Basketball Super Squad Members

Hastings St. Cecilia coach Greg Berndt said he had a feeling Bailey Kissinger was going to be good when she got into high school. He found out how good during the first open gym. He found a player that gave it her all. That hard work gave her a starting spot on varsity her freshman year.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
On3.com

4-Star OL Olaus Alinen dives into his final four

After moving from Finland to Connecticut, Olaus Alinen has become one of the top prospects in the country. The 6-foot-6, 311-pound offensive tackle out of Windsor (Conn.) The Loomis Chaffee School is the No. 218 prospect in the On300 and he is coveted by some of the top programs in the country.
FOOTBALL
Daily Leader

BA’s Brown is All-Area Boys’ Soccer Coach of the Year

Brookhaven Academy has never had a coach strictly dedicated to coaching the game of soccer until the school hired Alex Brown last year. A former head coach at Parklane Academy and Southwest Mississippi Community College, Brown had a season to remember in his first campaign with the BA boys’ team.
BROOKHAVEN, MS
MLive.com

16 Kalamazoo-area girls basketball players earn 2021-22 Associated Press all-state honors

KALAMAZOO, MI – The final buzzer at the Breslin Center sounded last week, bringing an end to Michigan’s 2021-22 high school basketball season. Now, it’s time for the state’s best to begin collecting their postseason accolades, and the Associated Press recognized Michigan’s top performers with the release of its all-state teams in Divisions 1, 2, 3 and 4.
KALAMAZOO, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy