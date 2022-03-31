Oppose the Onondaga Aquarium

March 22, 2022 - As the mortality rate for Florida’s manatees continues to rise due to a loss of seagrass and other ecological factors, the Clearwater Marine Aquarium is expanding life-saving facilities for the gentle giants. The efforts are spread throughout three phases, with the first, a temporary rehabilitation pool, coming this summer. Manatees in need of care can recover in the pool before returning to their natural habitats. Phase two is a partnership between the aquarium and the City of Tarpon Springs to open three more rehabilitation pools at the Marine Mammal Stranding Facility in Fred Howard Park. That project is waiting on a request for state funding, and officials expect it to open within a year. The final phase is the construction of a $10 million manatee hospital. The aquarium is still raising funds for that facility and did not release a timetable for construction. According to FWC data, 420 manatees have died in the state as of March 11.

CLEARWATER, FL ・ 11 DAYS AGO