Onondaga, NY

Oppose the Onondaga Aquarium

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWe have more important issues to address before considering a County Aquarium. Including but not limited to addressing poverty, increasing mental...

stpetecatalyst.com

Clearwater Marine Aquarium hopes to mitigate manatee deaths

March 22, 2022 - As the mortality rate for Florida’s manatees continues to rise due to a loss of seagrass and other ecological factors, the Clearwater Marine Aquarium is expanding life-saving facilities for the gentle giants. The efforts are spread throughout three phases, with the first, a temporary rehabilitation pool, coming this summer. Manatees in need of care can recover in the pool before returning to their natural habitats. Phase two is a partnership between the aquarium and the City of Tarpon Springs to open three more rehabilitation pools at the Marine Mammal Stranding Facility in Fred Howard Park. That project is waiting on a request for state funding, and officials expect it to open within a year. The final phase is the construction of a $10 million manatee hospital. The aquarium is still raising funds for that facility and did not release a timetable for construction. According to FWC data, 420 manatees have died in the state as of March 11.
CLEARWATER, FL
New Hampshire Bulletin

House votes for one-time $500 payment to some state retirees over cost-of-living allowance

The House overwhelmingly supported a one-time $500 payment to help some retirees with increased expenses rather than provide them an ongoing 1.5 percent cost-of-living allowance. It did so over the objections of Rep. Joshua Adjutant, an Enfield Democrat, who argued the state owes retirees more. “They have given so much and now they sit in […] The post House votes for one-time $500 payment to some state retirees over cost-of-living allowance appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
BUSINESS

