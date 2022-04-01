ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Dropout - Episode 1.08 - Lizzy (Series Finale) - Promotional Photos + Press Release

By SpoilerTV
spoilertv.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the wake of the Wall Street Journal...

www.spoilertv.com

spoilertv.com

Grey's Anatomy - Episode 18.13 - Put The Squeeze On Me - Press Release

Grey’s Anatomy: Put the Squeeze on Me (3/24) “Put the Squeeze on Me” – While Richard ponders his surgical abilities, Jo is charmed by her patient’s brother. Elsewhere, Megan makes sure Teddy and Owen talk out their differences, and a pet python causes an uproar when “Grey’s Anatomy” airs THURSDAY, MARCH 24 (9:00-10:01 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-14, V) Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.
TV SERIES
spoilertv.com

The Blacklist - Episode 9.14 - Eva Mason - Press Release

04/01/2022 (08:00PM - 09:00PM) (Friday) : While searching for Sen. Panabaker’s missing daughter-in-law, the Task Force learns there may be a larger pattern of abductions. Red continues piecing together the mystery behind Liz’s death.
TV & VIDEOS
spoilertv.com

Abbott Elementary - Episode 1.13 - Zoo Balloon (Season Finale) - Press Release

“Zoo Balloon” – While on Abbott’s annual zoo field trip, Tariq unexpectedly reveals that he has been offered a job in New York. As Janine struggles with a big choice, Barbara starts questioning her future after finding out her favorite tuatara has been retired because of old age on “Abbott Elementary,” TUESDAY, APRIL 12 (9:00-9:30 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-PG) Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.
TV & VIDEOS
spoilertv.com

Halo - Episode 1.01 - Contact - Press Release

Episode 1 - Available to stream Thursday, March 24th. In the year 2552, humans on the planet Madrigal have been fighting for independence from Earth, but a fatal encounter with the Alien Covenant complicates things. Master Chief John 117 and his super-soldier “Spartans” join the fight. After the battle, Master Chief heads to his home planet of Reach with a Madrigal survivor and a mysterious object he discovered on the planet. But a controversial order has John questioning his mission, and himself.
VIDEO GAMES
Elizabeth Meriwether
spoilertv.com

Station 19 - Episode 5.14 - Alone in the Dark - Promo, Promotional Photos + Press Release

Station 19: Alone in the Dark (3/31) “Alone in the Dark” – The crew at Station 23 faces a difficult goodbye. Meanwhile, Andy meets a charming firefighter, and Emmett invites Travis to have dinner with his parents on a new episode of “Station 19,” THURSDAY, MARCH 31 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-14, DLV) Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.
TV SERIES
Popculture

Scott Bakula Lands New Show After 'NCIS: New Orleans' Cancellation

Scott Bakula will star in Unbroken, the NBC pilot that will likely be compared to Yellowstone if it succeeds. The pilot was written by Shaun Cassidy and focuses on three ranch families in California. Bakula was recently seen in CBS' NCIS: New Orleans, which was canceled last year. The Quantum...
TV SERIES
tvinsider.com

‘Bull’ Stages ‘NCIS’ Reunion: See Sasha Alexander on Set With Michael Weatherly (PHOTOS)

Special Agents Anthony DiNozzo and Kate Todd are together again … sort of. Sasha Alexander, who played Kate for the first two seasons of NCIS, shared photos from the set of CBS’ Bull, starring Michael Weatherly, who played Tony until he left at the end of Season 13. “Reunited with this one…,” she wrote alongside a photo of the two of them sitting on a bed on Twitter. (She wrote a slightly different message alongside the photo on Instagram: “Reunited and it feels sooo goood.”)
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

‘L.A. Law’: Jill Eikenberry To Guest Star In ABC Revival Pilot, Reprising Her Ann Kelsey Role

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Jill Eikenberry is set to guest star in ABC drama pilot L.A. Law, a revival of the iconic Steven Bochco legal drama, reprising her role as Ann Kelsey. Eikenberry starred on all eight seasons of the original NBC series as Kelsey, Associate/Partner in the firm. In the pilot, Eikenberry’s Kelsey is now a judge. In the revival written by Marc Guggenheim and Ubah Mohamed and to be directed by Anthony Hemingway, the venerable law firm of McKenzie Brackman — now named Becker Rollins — reinvents itself as a litigation firm specializing in only...
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

Hallmark Channel Ending Popular Drama Series After Season 6

Hallmark Channel renewed the popular family drama Chesapeake Shores for a sixth and final season. The show is based on the best-selling books by Sweet Magnolias author Sherryl Woods. The new season will run ten episodes and will premiere this summer. Chesapeake Shores debuted in August 2016 and will finish...
TV SERIES
Primetimer

Bruce Willis exhibited signs of declining cognitive state in recent years, including an allegation he accidentally fired a prop gun in Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent's direction

On Wednesday night, the Los Angeles Times released the results of its investigation that may have prompted Willis' family to announce the 67-year-old movie star was "stepping away" from acting due to an aphasia diagnosis. "According to those who have worked with the elder Willis on his recent films, the actor has been exhibiting signs of decline in recent years. In interviews with The Times this month, nearly two dozen people who were on set with the actor expressed concern about Willis’ well-being," report the Times' Amy Kaufman and Meg James. "These individuals questioned whether the actor was fully aware of his surroundings on set, where he was often paid $2 million for two days of work, according to documents viewed by The Times. Filmmakers described heart-wrenching scenes as the beloved Pulp Fiction star grappled with his loss of mental acuity and an inability to remember his dialogue. An actor who traveled with Willis would feed the star his lines through an earpiece, known in the industry as an 'earwig,' according to several sources. Most action scenes, particularly those that involved choreographed gunfire, were filmed using a body double as a substitute for Willis." Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent recalled Willis accidentally firing a prop gun on set in 2020 while she played her daughter in the film Hard Kent. She recalled how they were filming a scene in which he was to protect her with a gun when he fired a blank on the wrong cue -- not once, but twice. “I’m supposed to think my life is about to end, and then my dad steps in to save the day,” Kent said, describing how her back was to Willis in the scene. Willis was supposed to deliver a line that would prompt Kent to duck. Instead, he fired the blanks with her back to him, so she was unable to duck each time. As The Times notes, Willis filmed 22 movies in four years -- an unusually large number for any actor.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Deadline

Geena Davis Exits CBS’ Legal Drama Pilot; Marcia Gay Harden Replaces Her – Update

Click here to read the full article. UPDATED, 2 PM: Marcia Gay Harden has closed her deal to star in CBS’ untitled Mother & Son Legal Drama Pilot, replacing Geena Davis. EXCLUSIVE, 11 AM: There is a major casting change on CBS’ untitled Mother & Son Legal Drama Pilot. Oscar winner Marcia Gay Harden is in negotiations to play the female lead opposite Skylar Astin. She will replace fellow Oscar winner Geena Davis, who was originally cast in the pilot but is no longer part of the project. I hear the pilot had a table read at the top of last week...
TV & VIDEOS
tvinsider.com

CBS Season Finale Dates: ‘NCIS,’ ‘Ghosts,’ ‘Bull’s Last Episode & More

It’s almost time to say goodbye to our favorite shows, at least for now, with season finales approaching. CBS has announced the dates for the last episodes of the 2021-2022 season for its original primetime comedies, dramas, and unscripted series. That includes the series finale of Bull, ending after six seasons, as series star Michael Weatherly announced in January.
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘Chicago Med’: Steven Weber Returning As Series Regular For Season 8

Click here to read the full article. Steven Weber will be back on Chicago Med for the upcoming eighth season of the NBC medical drama. Weber, who portrays Dr. Dean Archer, joined as a recurring in the sixth season and was upped to series regular for Season 7 in a one-year deal. He has closed a new deal and will return as a series regular in Season 8. Weber’s Dr. Dean Archer is current head of the E.D., whose colleagues at Gaffney Chicago Medical Center love to hate—though they can’t deny he’s a great surgeon. That dislike stems from three things:...
CHICAGO, IL
Deadline

Mo’Nique & Lee Daniels Patch ‘Precious’ Feud; She’ll Replace Octavia Spencer In Netflix Thriller ‘Demon House’

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: After not speaking for 13 years, Oscar-winning Precious star Mo’Nique has been set by that film’s director Lee Daniels to replace Octavia Spencer in Demon House, an exorcism film package that Netflix acquired after a brisk auction in January. Spencer had to bow out of the star-studded film because of a scheduling conflict with her Apple TV+ television show Truth Be Told. Mo’Nique, who last worked with Daniels in the celebrated 2009 film Precious that brought her the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress, will take over the role of a social worker who...
MOVIES
99.5 WKDQ

Maggie and Negan to Star in ‘Walking Dead’ Spinoff Series

There are three episodes left in the run of The Walking Dead, but the story will not end with the show’s series finale. AMC already has a bunch of spinoffs from the zombie series, with several more in the works. You can already watch Fear the Walking Dead and The Walking Dead: World Beyond. The anthology series Tales of the Walking Dead is coming later this year, a film starring former Walking Dead stars Andrew Lincoln and Danai Gurira is in development, and a spinoff starring fan favorite characters Daryl and Carol has previously been announced for 2023.
TV SERIES
Primetimer

Jimmy Smits boards CBS police drama pilot East New York

Smits will co-star on the Amanda Warren police drama, playing a three-star chief "whose experience, commanding presence and strong moral center helps oversee the melding of communities and the precincts that serve them," per Variety. This would be Smits' first regular series role since NBC's short-lived Bluff City Law in 2019.
TV SERIES
spoilertv.com

The Resident - Episode 5.18 - Ride Or Die - Press Release

When Conrad confronts a pharmacy owner about fraudulent prescriptions being filled under his name, the situation takes a dangerous turn. Then, the ER is sent into chaos when a street racing accident results in multiple severe injuries. Meanwhile, Raptor faces a devastating reality when his mother’s condition worsens in the all-new “Ride or Die” episode of THE RESIDENT airing Tuesday, April 12 (8:00-9:01 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (RES-518) (TV-14 D, L, V).
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘NCIS’, ‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ & ‘NCIS: Hawai’i’ Renewed By CBS For Next Season

Click here to read the full article. The entire NCIS franchise will be returning for the 2022-2023 broadcast season. CBS has renewed flagship NCIS for a milestone 20th season, which would tie Gunsmoke as the third-longest-running U.S. primetime drama series only behind Law & Order: SVU and Law & Order. It also has picked up its top freshman drama NCIS: Hawai’i for a second season and, as it approaches its 300th episode, NCIS: Los Angeles for a 14th season. The three dramas join CBS’ previously announced renewals of The Amazing Race, Bob ♥ Abishola, CSI: Vegas, Ghosts, The Neighborhood, Secret Celebrity...
LOS ANGELES, CA

