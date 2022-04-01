ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oconee County, GA

High schools in Oconee Co are honored by state

 2 days ago
oconee county high school

The Georgia Department of Education names its 2022 Advanced Placement Honor Schools. Oconee and North Oconee County high schools are both on the list.

From the Oconee Co School District website…

The Georgia Department of Education recently announced its 2022 Advanced Placement (AP) Honor Schools. Both North Oconee High School and Oconee County High School once again received the highest designation as AP Schools of Distinction, as well as several other AP honors.

“Congratulations to both of our high schools for consistently being named AP Honor Schools for their outstanding advanced placement performance,” said Superintendent Jason Branch. “We applaud our hard-working students, world-class teachers, and supportive parents for all they do in demonstrating sustained excellence at North Oconee and Oconee County high schools.”

The College Board’s AP provides students the opportunity to take rigorous college-level courses while still in high school. Students earn college credit, advanced placement, or both for successful performance on AP exams.

“I offer my sincere congratulations to each of this year’s AP Honor Schools, and thank each teacher, student, and school leader who worked hard to create strong AP opportunities in these 239 Georgia schools,” said State Superintendent Richard Woods.

Both high schools were recognized in the following categories:

-AP Schools of Distinction (62 schools named): Schools with at least 20% of the total student population taking AP exams and at least 50% of all AP exams earning scores of 3 or higher

-AP STEM Schools (171 schools named): Schools with a minimum of five students testing in at least four AP STEM courses

-AP STEM Achievement Schools (90 schools named): Schools designated as AP STEM Schools with at least 50% of all AP STEM exams earning scores of 3 or higher

-AP Humanities Schools (78 schools named): Schools with a minimum of five students testing in all of the following AP courses: at least one English/language arts course, two history/social science courses, one fine arts course, and one world language course

-AP Humanities Achievement Schools (57 schools named): Schools designated as AP Humanities Schools with at least 50% of all AP Humanities exams earning scores of 3 or higher

