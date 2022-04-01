UGA Spring Day of Service Saturday
The annual Spring Dawg Day of Service is set for Saturday: it is one of the University of Georgia’s largest days of community service. Students and other volunteers gather at 8 o’clock tomorrow at the Ramsey Student Center.
From the UGA master calendar…
Dawg Day of Service will be UGA’s largest day of community service this spring, providing a great opportunity to work with other students to make a positive impact in the Athens-Clarke County community.
Join Serve UGA in the largest day of service this spring semester.
Saturday, April 2 from 8:00am to 2:00pm
Ramsey Student Center for Physical Activities, East Gym 330 River Road, Athens, GA 30602
©2022 Cox Media Group
Comments / 0