UGA Spring Day of Service Saturday

dawg day of service

The annual Spring Dawg Day of Service is set for Saturday: it is one of the University of Georgia’s largest days of community service. Students and other volunteers gather at 8 o’clock tomorrow at the Ramsey Student Center.

From the UGA master calendar…

Dawg Day of Service will be UGA’s largest day of community service this spring, providing a great opportunity to work with other students to make a positive impact in the Athens-Clarke County community.

Join Serve UGA in the largest day of service this spring semester.

Saturday, April 2 from 8:00am to 2:00pm

Ramsey Student Center for Physical Activities, East Gym 330 River Road, Athens, GA 30602

