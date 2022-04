(WSYR-TV) — Binghamton University graduate student and Corcoran-alum Robert Martin has died, the university has announced. Martin, who played goalie for the Bearcats, was a former standout for the Corcoran Cougars lacrosse team. No details about his passing have been released. He appeared in 24 games for BU during his college career. Both the men’s […]

BINGHAMTON, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO