If there’s one thing we know for sure about the metaverse, it’s that we don’t know anything for sure about the metaverse. For now, discussions of life in the metaverse—from fashion trends to competitive sports—generally turn out to involve existing proprietary virtual worlds such as Roblox, Minecraft, and the venerable proto-metaverse Second Life. Or, in some cases, they’re unabashedly speculative, such as Anna Wiener’s recent New Yorker look at money in the metaverse. Still, that isn’t stopping metaverse boosters from telling us what it’s going to be like—most notably Mark Zuckerberg, the guy whose enthusiasm for the concept led him to rename his entire company after it.

