Harris County, TX

Off duty Harris County Sheriff's Deputy shot and killed

By Cliff Saunders
 2 days ago

An off-duty Harris County Sheriff’s Office deputy is dead after he was shot while trying to stop suspects from stealing his catalytic converter during a trip to the grocery store Thursday night, according to officials.

Authorities say the shooting happened in north Harris County in a grocery store parking lot on 2929 FM 1960 at Aldine Westfield.

According to officials, the suspects were outside attempting to steal the deputy’s catalytic converter when the incident began.

The deputy tried to stop them before they exchanged gunfire. Officials say the deputy returned fire but was ultimately struck by a bullet. He was later pronouncd dead at the hospital.

The entire incident played out in front of the deputy’s wife, who remained unharmed during the situation. Sheriff Ed Gonzalez is asking the for prayers for the deputy’s family at this time.

The suspects reportedly drove themselves to the hospital and were being treated for gunshot wounds.

Check back for more details throughout the day.

