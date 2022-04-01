ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alert: Inflation in the 19 countries using the euro hits a record level for the fifth month in a row, reaching 7.5%

Huron Daily Tribune
 2 days ago

BRUSSELS (AP) — Inflation in the...

Fortune

U.S. gas prices aren’t quite at record highs, if you account for inflation, but soaring oil costs could change that soon

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. On Tuesday, the price of a gallon of regular gasoline broke a 14-year record in the U.S., according to the American Automobile Association (AAA), as the national average gas price soared past its previous peak of $4.144 per gallon, set in July 2008, and continued rising to hit $4.318 per gallon on Thursday.
TRAFFIC
The Independent

Unemployment falls below pre-pandemic levels but pay growth hit by inflation

The number of jobless people in the UK has dropped below levels seen before the pandemic struck for the first time, but earnings continue to fall behind rocketing inflation, according to official figures.The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said there were 1.34 million unemployed in the quarter to January, down 88,000 on the previous three months and below the 1.36 million recorded in December to February 2020.But the figures revealed the tightening squeeze of the cost-of-living crisis, as regular pay failed to keep up with soaring inflation, with average weekly earnings excluding bonuses up 3.8% between November and January.When taking rising...
BUSINESS
24/7 Wall St.

The Price of This Household Item Is Soaring

The consumer price index for February was yet another indication that inflation in the U.S. has gotten out of control. Compared to the same month in last year, prices rose 7.9%, the largest year-over-year increase since January 1982. One notable difference between the two periods is that the U.S. was in a recession then. There […]
BUSINESS
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Oil tumbles below $100 a barrel

US oil prices tumbled below $100 a barrel on Monday, unwinding a significant chunk of the recent spike caused by Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Oil plunged more than 8%, touching a low of $99.76 a barrel. That means oil has lost almost roughly quarter of its value since touching a near 14-year high of $130.50 a barrel on March 6.
TRAFFIC
Fortune

Biden’s ban on Russian imports means $150 per barrel of oil, a $5 gallon of gas or higher, and a 1 in 3 recession risk: Moody’s

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine could mean oil prices as high as $150 per barrel and a one in three risk of recession in the U.S., Moody’s Analytics chief economist Mark Zandi said on Tuesday.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
CBS News

U.S. gas prices dip as oil drops below $100 a barrel

Americans can expect a measure of relief for record high gas prices as oil recedes to less than $100 a barrel, analysts said. Benchmark U.S. crude rose 49 cents to $96.93 a barrel on Wednesday. down from around $130 a barrel last week — its highest level since 2008. Oil prices are falling as Russia and Ukraine leaders reportedly discuss a possible ceasefire, according to investment bank UBS.
TRAFFIC
WOKV

Stocks rise on Wall Street after oil prices tumble again

NEW YORK — (AP) — Stocks are ticking higher on Wall Street Tuesday as inflation worries ebb a bit and oil prices slide sharply for a second day. The S&P 500 was 0.7% higher in early trading after a report showed inflation’s rapid acceleration took a pause at the wholesale level last month. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 166 points, or 0.5%, at 33,111, as of 10:10 a.m. Eastern time, and the Nasdaq composite was 1% higher.
STOCKS
BBC

Interest rates rise again to counter higher prices

Interest rates have increased for the third time in four months as the Bank of England tries to calm the rise in the cost of living. The rise from 0.5% to 0.75% means rates are now at their highest level since March 2020, when Covid lockdowns began. Energy bills and...
BUSINESS
Metro International

Japan consumers’ inflation expectations hit record high in March – survey

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japanese consumers’ inflation expectations hit a record high in March, a government survey showed on Wednesday, as people’s perceptions of future price moves were affected by surging energy and food costs blamed on the Ukraine crisis. While heightening inflation expectations could help the Bank...
BUSINESS

