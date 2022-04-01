ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weight Loss

Nutritionists Agree: Adding This One Ingredient To Your Meals Can Boost Your Metabolism

By Merrell Readman
shefinds
shefinds
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3v3Eix_0ewHE2vB00
Shutterstock

Taking small steps within your diet to enhance your metabolism can over time make a significant impact on your body’s ability to burn through food as fuel and make it easier to create the necessary calorie deficit for weight loss. There are many ways you can work to boost your metabolism, but one of the best and easiest ways is tailoring your eating habits to include nutrient dense foods that will increase fat burn naturally.

We spoke with nutritionist Lisa Richards of the Candida Diet who outlined one of the best ingredients to eat regularly as you work to improve your metabolism and promote healthy weight loss, and it really all boils down to protein.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ON5A5_0ewHE2vB00

Legumes

Getting enough protein within your diet is going to be the best way to naturally enhance your metabolism, and from plant-based to carnivorous diets, eating more beans and legumes will do the trick. “Legumes are an excellent ingredient to add to your meals in order to speed up your metabolism. This category of food includes beans, peas, and lentils which means you can get a different type at just about every meal,” explains Richards. As noted previously, it is due to the protein content that legumes are so useful in impacting your metabolism, fueling your muscles for growth and burning through calories with ease.

As for how protein can impact your metabolic rate, Richards explains, “[Legumes] are rich in protein, which has been shown to have a high TEF (thermogenic effect of food), which ultimately means the body burns more calories digesting them than many other foods.” Another factor of legumes that makes them valuable assets within your diet for weight loss is their fiber content, increasing your satiety after eating while keeping you full for longer and reducing overeating.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XEM4O_0ewHE2vB00

“They also contain resistant starch and soluble fiber which helps you maintain a healthy gut microbiome. These healthy gut bacteria produce short chain fatty acids which have been shown to help the body use stored fat as energy more efficiently and therefore leads to weight loss,” Richards adds. Maintaining adequate fiber consumption will do wonders to keep you full for longer, and while it may not go hand in hand with your metabolism it can certainly pave the way to healthier weight loss by reducing the need to snack between meals in order to feel satisfied.

Going hand in hand when discussing the foods you should be eating in order to enhance your metabolism is touching on ingredients that may be less beneficial to increasing fat burn. “Foods made with refined carbohydrates wreak havoc on your metabolism,” warns Richards. “These foods are low in nutrient quality and high in calorie density. They have been refined, which means they've had their beneficial nutrients stripped away.” That’s not to say that all carbs are bad for you, and in fact, carbohydrates are the nutrient responsible for providing your body with ample energy throughout the day. However, highly refined foods may have the opposite effect when it comes to stoking fat burn.

Through increasing your protein consumption and reducing the amount of refined carbs you’re eating you should notice a natural uptick in your metabolism which can provide sustainable weight loss results without ever feeling as though you need to deprive your body. Adequately fueling yourself with nutrient dense foods is the healthiest way to live, and legumes make for an excellent protein source to promote your overall well being.

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
shefinds
shefinds

141K+

Followers

2K+

Posts

19M+

Views

Follow shefinds and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
shefinds

Dietitians Say This Is The One Spice You Should Put On Literally Everything To Flush Belly Bloat

While no spice is the ultimate magic cure for everyone when it comes to bloating, many people find turmeric can provide relief when experiencing indigestion. Turmeric, a flowering plant, Curcuma longa, of the ginger family, is a versatile spice that can add flavor to practically everything— including other anti-bloating foods like roasted veggies, rice, soups, etc. and drinks like tea or coffee. We checked in with digestive health, functional medicine, natural remedies and supplement expert Dr. M. Kara, creator of KaraMD, and registered dietitian Michelle Hawksworth at Muscle and Brawn to learn more about how turmeric can reduce inflammation in the gut, which frequent bloating is a sign of.
NUTRITION
shefinds

Health Experts Agree: This Is The One Soda You Should Never Be Drinking Again

The Standard American Diet is incredibly high in sugar—even the foods that aren’t characteristically sweet, like condiments and pre-packaged dinners, are often packed with added sugar. However, having excess sugar in your diet can raise your risk of everything from heart disease to diabetes to mood disorders. One place where we get lots of added sugar that we may not think about is beverages, especially soda. Being mindful of how much soda you drink alone can drastically lower your sugar intake. But are all sodas created equal? We asked health experts their take on what sodas you should be avoiding at all costs, and if there are some that are safer to drink than others.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
shefinds

Want A Flatter Stomach? Health Experts Say This Is The One Starchy Vegetable You Should Avoid

As many trying to achieve it know, a flatter stomach is made possible by a healthy diet, ample hydration and consistent exercise. If you’re aiming to lose weight, you may have heard of starchy vegetables being linked to weight gain when eaten frequently. To help avoid this, we checked in with health experts to find out which veggie option might deter your weight loss efforts and why. Read on for weight loss and flat belly tips from registered dietitian Melissa Mitri, MS, RD at Zenmaster Wellness and nutritionist Julie LaPiana Evarts, RN, MSN, CRNP at Plantable.
WEIGHT LOSS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plant Based Foods#Metabolism#Nutritionists#Gut Bacteria#The Candida Diet#Tef
shefinds

The One Food You Should Be Eating Daily For A Longer Life, According To Doctors

Your long term health is largely in your habits—consistency when it comes to your diet and lifestyle are both ways you can make an investment in your health, live longer, and feel better. While there’s no one size fits all when it comes to a healthy, balanced life, there are some general rules of thumb that can improve your overall health. Much of your internal wellness starts with your diet—eating foods rich in nutrients is the first step and optimal health.
NUTRITION
shefinds

Experts Say To Avoid This Shampoo At All Costs—It Can Lead To Hair Fallout!

Hair loss and thinning can be caused by the natural effects of aging, the ways and (tight styles) we might wear our hair, stress and an unhealthy diet. If you’re experiencing hair fallout, it is vital to visit your dermatologist for personalized suggestions and treatments, but in the meantime, knowing what common shampoo ingredients might exacerbate these conditions could be helpful to keep in mind.
HAIR CARE
shefinds

Why People Who Drink This Before Bed Wake Up With Less Dark Circles & Puffiness

Sometimes no matter how good you sleep, you still wake up with dark circles and puffiness. This can be so frustrating, especially when not even makeup can help. Dark circles and puffiness can be a sign that there’s something off internally. Following a bedtime routine that allows you to truly recharge and prepare for sleep is key, and can play a major role in reducing dark circles and puffiness. We asked Dawn Del Russo, a beauty and lifestyle expert and founder of BellaDawn, what you should be adding to your nighttime routine to wake up with bright, clear under eyes.
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Weight Loss
NewsBreak
Nutrition
WTKR News 3

Blood pressure medicine recalled due to nitrosamine levels

"Nitrosamines are common in water and foods, including cured and grilled meats, dairy products and vegetables. Everyone is exposed to some level of nitrosamines. These impurities may increase the risk of cancer if people are exposed to them above acceptable levels over long periods of time."
HEALTH
shefinds

The One Food Dermatologists Say You Should Stop Eating—It Accelerates Aging!

While aging and its natural effects like wrinkles are inevitable for everyone, experts say what we consume can heavily impact the rate at which this happens. A well-balanced diet, ample hydration and the right skincare products can all help someone preserve a youthful glow, so lacking to do these things can lead to the opposite. We checked in with skincare and health experts to ask what type of food, in their opinion, could make someone age faster and dry out their skin (helping more wrinkles form). Read on for tips from dermatologist Dr. Paula Morgan, MD, PhD, FRCPC, FAAD, board-certified dermatologist and cosmetic surgeon Dr. Nadir Qazi, registered nutritionist Jay Cowin, NNCP, RNT, RNC, CHN, CSNA, and registered dietitian Trista Best, RD, MPH.
SKIN CARE
shefinds

The One Ingredient You Should Be Adding To Your Water For A Healthier Body Over 50, According To Health Experts

Did you know that roughly 75% of people are dehydrated? Almost all essential bodily functions require water to occur, yet most of us aren’t drinking nearly enough of it. Water is at the foundation of all life, and when you’re dehydrated, it could cause a number of unwanted symptoms. Staying hydrated is crucial, especially as you age—but from general busyness to simply not liking the taste of water, you may find it difficult to meet the required intake of water each day. Many people find that adding things to their water for flavor makes it easier to stay hydrated—but what’s something you can add to our water that will not only make it taste better but also boost its health benefits? We asked Lisa Young, author of Finally Full, Finally Slim and a nutritionist in private practice, what tips she recommends for upping your hydration so you can feel better from the inside out.
HEALTH
LIVESTRONG.com

The One Snack a Dietitian Wants You to Eat Every Day for Longevity

While picking on potato chips doesn't deliver much in the way of nutrients, choosing the right kind of snack can positively affect your health today ​and​ in the future. Yep, if you're strategic about your snack choice, these itty-bitty in-between bites boast big benefits, like helping to fight off harmful free radicals and prevent serious diseases. One snack option offers all this and more. We're talking about nuts, folks.
NUTRITION
shefinds

The One Exercise You Should Never Do If You Have High Blood Pressure–It’s So Dangerous!

High blood pressure, also known as hypertension, is a condition where your blood pumps through your blood vessels with too much force. While your blood needs a level of this pressure to efficiently move through your body, when it becomes too intense, it can do significant damage on your veins and arteries. “In the US, 47% of the population is diagnosed with hypertension (meaning likely more have it but are yet diagnosed),” Says Dr. Rand McClain, Chief Medical Officer of LCR Health. While uncontrollable things like genetics can increase your risk, your lifestyle can play a role—things like lack of exercise, poor nutrition, excess alcohol consumption, and tobacco use can significantly increase your risk.
FITNESS
shefinds

The Best Low-Fat Snack To Eat Before Bed For Weight Loss, According To Dietitians

You may have been advised in the past to avoid eating right before bed (since doing so can cause bloating and weight gain if done often), but if you are ever so hungry that you cannot sleep, it’s going to be more helpful than harmful to have a light snack to feel better. We checked in with health experts to learn more about a snack that can help you get a better night’s sleep if you ever find yourself in this situation. It is a low-fat, low-calorie choice to help work toward (rather than deter) your weight loss journey. Read on for pre-bed snacking tips (and remember to do it in moderation— just enough to satisfy your hunger cues). We checked in with registered dietitians Trista Best, RD, MPH, and Lauren Grey, RD, as well as registered nutritionist Lisa Richards, creator of The Candida Diet, who provide their favorite tasty and light snack and explain why it won’t cause weight gain.
WEIGHT LOSS
shefinds

The One Popular Drink To Avoid At All Costs—It Can Make Under Eye Bags So Much Worse!

Eye bags can develop over time for a number of reasons, from them being hereditary to them showing signs of other underlying conditions, like fatigue. If you’re experiencing the latter, it’s important to note that your diet can improve your skin, and while hydrating regularly and using products recommended by a dermatologist, what you consume can also impact your dark under-eyes. We checked in with skin health experts to ask if there is a popular beverage anyone with dark eye circles should avoid and the answer was a resounding, collective ‘yes.’ Read on for tips from Melissa Gilbert, London-based aesthetician at Fantastic Services, Janet Coleman, dermatologist and skincare expert at TheConsumerMag and Dr. Jose Mier, Founder of Heliotherapy Research Institute and health expert.
SKIN CARE
Well+Good

I Tried Drinking Vinegar Every Day for 2 Weeks—Here’s What Happened

It is generally accepted that when wine turns to vinegar, it is time to say farewell to that forgotten bottle. And when milk sours, definitely don't pour it over your morning cereal. So it sounds reasonable to suggest that our palettes (and our digestive systems) have not developed a keen interest in sharp, vinegar-esque beverages—certainly not for their health benefits, at least.
FOOD & DRINKS
SheKnows

This Is What Anxiety Does to Your Poop

Click here to read the full article. Your brain plays a role in how well, (or not) you poop. If you’ve ever lived through a nerve-wracking or mortifying experience, you might know the feeling of bolting to the bathroom, cheeks fully clenched, to do an emergency number two. It’s an unseemly subject, I hear ya. But the fact is that people get diarrhea when they’re nervous, and for those who live with anxiety as a mental health condition, gastrointestinal issues are a pretty common physical symptom. (Cue soapbox moment of me calling for the normalization of anxiety poops!) If your digestive...
MENTAL HEALTH
shefinds

shefinds

New York City, NY
141K+
Followers
2K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Our team shares the latest in fashion trends, celebrity news, beauty & health tips and more! We know you're busy, so we find what you're looking for.

 https://www.shefinds.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy