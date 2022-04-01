Split weekend: Sunny and breezy Saturday, chilly with light rain Sunday
The first part of the weekend will be sunny before rain and chilly temperatures move in.
News 12 Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Steve Teeling says Saturday will be a nice start to the weekend with a lot of sunshine and highs in the 50s.
Light rain moves in for Sunday and it will be a raw and chilly day.
Better weather will start next week, but rain will be moving back into the area by Wednesday.
OVERNIGHT: Mostly clear, brisk and colder by morning. Low of 32.
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and seasonable, breezy in the morning. High of 53.
SUNDAY: Cloudy and chilly with occasional light rain and drizzle. High of 47.
MONDAY: Mostly sunny with a high of 53.
TUESDAY: Increasing clouds with late day showers possible. High of 58.
WEDNESDAY: Rain likely with a high of 59.
