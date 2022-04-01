ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Fargo, ND

Crews rush to West Fargo laundromat for fire

By Jordan Schroeer
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A two-alarm fire in West Fargo’s downtown neighborhood...

AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Reports of shots fired in Fargo

(Fargo, ND) -- The Fargo Police Department says they responded to a report of shots fired. The incident happened in the 50 block of 12th Street South around 3 a.m. Sunday morning. Officers arrived to find a vehicle had been hit by gunfire, and also found shell casings on the ground nearby.
FARGO, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Arrest made in South Fargo fire

(Fargo, ND) -- A man is in custody after a fire in South Fargo Thursday morning. Both Fargo Police and Fire responded to a basement blaze at 4:45 a.m. in the 100 block 12th street south for reports of a fire in a bathroom in the basement. Fargo Police has...
FARGO, ND
CBS Minnesota

Crews Battle Fire In Downtown Waterville

WATERVILLE, Minn. (WCCO) – Multiple fire departments in southern Minnesota responded to a fire in downtown Waterville. The Waterville Chamber of Commerce says the fire started early Saturday morning at the Funky Munky bar. At this point, it’s not clear what caused the fire, and if there were any injuries. Credit: Waterville Chamber of Commerce Nine fire departments from neighboring areas responded to the scene. Water needed to be pumped from the bay because the water tower was depleted, Waterville officials said.
WATERVILLE, MN
FOX Carolina

Crews responding to brush fire in Dacusville

DACUSVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Crews are responding to a brush fire in Dacusville, according to the Pickens County Emergency Services. According to Emergency Services Director Billy Gibson, the call came in a little after 4 p.m. involving 20 acres of land on Dovehaven Drive. Gibson said five stations are...
PICKENS COUNTY, SC
City
West Fargo, ND
Crime & Safety
WMUR.com

Crews respond to fire in West Ossipee

OSSIPEE, N.H. — Firefighters were called to the scene of a fire in West Ossipee early Monday morning. The fire broke out on Puritan Lane. The cause is under investigation. At this time, there is no word if anyone was injured. News 9 is working to learn more information. Visit wmur.com for updates.
OSSIPEE, NH
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Cause of death for Grand Forks prosecutor's daughter released

(Richland County, MT) -- The cause of death for a Grand Forks prosecutor's daughter is being released. A death certificate issued Friday in Richland County, Montana lists Katelynn Berry's cause of death as hypothermia. The certificate said the hypothermia was a result of "walking outside without proper clothing for inclement weather."
GRAND FORKS, ND
Outsider.com

Person Caught on Eagle Nest Cam Dumping Deer Carcass: VIDEO

Every now and then while outside you spot someone doing something peculiar, but a recent incident had wildlife officials scratching their heads. An eagle nest cam happened to catch a man dumping a deer carcass in close proximity to the nest. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources’ (DNR) popular EagleCam...
RAPID CITY, SD
CBS Minnesota

Driver Dies In Head-On Crash In Minneapolis

Originally published March 21 MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A driver died in a head-on crash that happened along Hiawatha Avenue in Minneapolis Monday afternoon. The Minneapolis Police Department says the crash happened at the intersection with 26th Street. A witness told WCCO that the driver of a vehicle was heading south on Hiawatha at a high rate of speed before jumping through the median and into the northbound lanes, crashing into another vehicle. The driver of the vehicle that crossed the median was extricated from the passenger side door, MPD said, and was said to be without a pulse when he was transported to the hospital. The police department later confirmed the driver had died. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the driver as 49-year-old Elbert Robinson of Minneapolis. The driver of the other vehicle was said to have suffered some facial injuries and was also transported to the hospital. That driver’s condition was not immediately available. It’s not yet clear what caused the first driver to cross over the median.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Hot 104.7

Human Remains Found Inside Burned Camper in Northern Minnesota

Moose Lake, MN (KROC-AM News) - Human remains were found after flames were extinguished from an RV early Friday morning in Northern Minnesota. Carlton County Sheriff’s Office said that first responders responded to a fifth-wheel-type camper on fire near the Kalevala Township, about 10 miles northwest of Moose Lake, around 8:00 a.m.
MOOSE LAKE, MN
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Woman abducted in South Dakota found in North Dakota

(Edgeley, ND) -- A woman abducted in South Dakota has been found in North Dakota. The North Dakota State Highway Patrol says on Friday at around 10:32 p.m, authorities were made aware of an abduction that occurred in Brown County South Dakota. A 41-year-old female was taken from her mother’s residence in South Dakota by a suspect, later identified as 35-year-old Ryan Degroat.
EDGELEY, ND
Public Safety
Idaho State Journal

Missing East Idaho man found dead in North Dakota

A missing East Idaho man has been found dead in North Dakota, according to news reports and social media posts. Carter Strain, 29, of Idaho Falls, was reportedly found dead by sheriff's deputies on Saturday near Belfield, N.D. A report from KFYR News in Bismarck, N.D., stated that no foul play is suspected in Strain's death. KFYR reported that Strain's body and his pickup truck were found by deputies southwest of Belfield on Saturday. His death was also reported by the Missing Juveniles and Adults in Idaho group and others via Facebook. Strain was last seen at 12:30 a.m. Thursday at the Rusty Rail Bar in Belfield and was subsequently reported missing.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
WWMT

1 killed outside Wyoming Walmart, suspect arrested

WYOMING, Mich. — A man was shot and killed in the parking lot of a Walmart in the city of Wyoming Monday evening, police said. Officers responded to the Walmart at 355 54th Street SW at about 5:24 p.m., said the Wyoming Department of Public Safety. Upon arrival, they found a 29-year-old man who was shot. Despite efforts to revive him, he died at the scene.
WYOMING, MI
Hot 97-5

Breaking: Chilling Kidnapping Details Of A Mandan Woman

Chilling details of a kidnapping in Mandan right out of a movie last night. According to a press release from Mandan police a Mandan woman was kidnapped at knifepoint late Thursday night and held against her will until early this morning on March 18th. Mandan police received a call from...
MANDAN, ND
CBS Minnesota

MPD: 150+ Shots Fired, But No Injuries, At Large Gathering In South Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police say more than 150 shots were fired at a massive gathering in south Minneapolis Sunday morning, but no one appears to have been injured. The Minneapolis Police Department said officers from all five precincts responded just after 4 a.m. to the 2500 block of 24th Avenue South in the Seward neighborhood. Police said there was “a large gathering of hundreds of vehicles and people at the scene” and that “shots rang out several times.” In all, police said more than 150 rounds were fired in a two-block radius in 10 minutes. The police department is investigating.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

