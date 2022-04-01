ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charities

Red Cross convoy to Mariupol turns back, to renew attempts Saturday -ICRC

By Emma Farge, Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi
Reuters
Reuters
 1 day ago

GENEVA, April 1 (Reuters) - A Red Cross convoy travelling to the besieged Ukrainian port of Mariupol turned around because it had become impossible to proceed with its mission to begin evacuating civilians on Friday, the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) said.

"They will try again on Saturday to facilitate the safe passage of civilians from Mariupol," the ICRC said in a statement. It said the convoy returned to Zaporizhzhia northwest of the southern port "after arrangements and conditions made it impossible to proceed."

Mariupol has been encircled since the early days of the Russian invasion of Ukraine that began on Feb. 24. A previous attempt by the Red Cross to reach it in early March failed because the route was found to be unsafe.

The Red Cross team of three cars carrying nine staff members had aimed to lead a convoy of about 54 Ukrainian buses and a number of private vehicles out of the city, where up to 170,000 people are without power and have limited food, according to the mayor.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Rhpal_0ewHBmUh00
An armoured vehicle of pro-Russian troops drives along a street past a residential building destroyed during Ukraine-Russia conflict in the besieged southern port city of Mariupol, Ukraine March 31, 2022. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko/File Photo

An ICRC spokesperson earlier on Friday stressed that the operation had been approved by both Ukraine and Russia, but major details were still being worked out such as the exact timing and destination, which would be an undetermined location in Ukraine.

"Piecing together this safe passage convoy has been and remains extremely complex," ICRC spokesperson Ewan Watson said.

The Red Cross was not allowed to take humanitarian aid with the convoy, and it departed without the medical and other supplies it had pre-positioned in Zaporizhzhia, Watson said. read more

"The situation is horrendous and deteriorating. It is now a humanitarian imperative that people be allowed to leave and aid supplies be allowed in," Watson said.

After announcing Friday mission's had been unsuccessful, the ICRC renewed its appeal for all parties to respect the agreements before the next attempt and provide "the necessary conditions and security guarantees."

Reporting by Emma Farge and Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi, Editing by Philippa Fletcher and Grant McCool

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Reuters
Reuters

389K+

Followers

309K+

Posts

185M+

Views

Related
Fox News

Ukraine military turns volunteers away as 140K Ukrainians come home to fight Russia

Even while 1.5 million Ukrainians have fled the country amid the Russian invasion in the past two weeks, more than 100,000 Ukrainians and others have flocked to Ukraine in order to fight Russian President Vladimir Putin's forces, according to Ukraine Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov. Ukrainians on the ground tell Fox News Digital that volunteers have been turned away from the army because it lacks weapons.
MILITARY
BBC

Ukraine: Couple hire hotel in Poland to house refugees

A couple has rented out an entire hotel to house Ukrainian refugees fleeing the Russian invasion. Jakub and Gosia Golata, from Barrow upon Humber, Lincolnshire, emigrated to the UK in 2004 but have returned to Poland to aid humanitarian efforts. Mr Golata started by driving refugees in a minibus to...
The Conversation U.S.

Ukrainian refugees are welcomed with open arms – not so with people fleeing other war-torn countries

Across Europe, countries are preparing for the 4 million to 7 million Ukrainian refugees who will likely flee the Russian invasion of their country. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen spoke for many European leaders when she proclaimed, “Everyone who has to flee Putin’s bombs will be welcomed with open arms.” Some European commentators on Western media have described Ukrainian refugees as being “civilized,” “middle class” and “prosperous,” and different from those from “third world nations.” A few European politicians have also stressed that Ukrainian refugees are qualitatively superior by virtue of their race and religion to those from countries in...
Daily Mail

In the name of God, I ask you, stop this massacre': Pope Francis condemns 'barbarianism' of killing of children and civilians in Ukraine as he pleads with Russia to halt attacks 'before cities are reduced to cemeteries'

The Pope has said the bombings of children's hospitals and civilian targets in the Russian invasion of Ukraine are 'barbaric' and have 'no valid strategic reason'. The 85-year-old said Ukrainians are being massacred and that he is 'begging for an end to the war', in his Sunday address at the Vatican.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Icrc#Convoy#Humanitarian Aid#Charity#Ukrainian#Russian
Daily Mail

'We told our daughter we were leaving for holiday. We had to go for her sake': Parents tell of agony of uprooting family to flee Ukraine for safety of Poland... where Mail Force fund helps provide shelter for refugees

Reunited in safety, a family who escaped the bombardment in Ukraine has told of their journey to reach Poland – where they can shelter with help from Mail readers. The Red Cross operation, partly funded by Mail Force donations, is providing clothes, food and blankets. Nataliia Zalezynska, one of...
SOCIETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Red Cross
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Charities
Country
Russia
Telegraph

Watch: Ukrainian troops blow up Russian convoy heading to Kyiv

A Russian armoured column trying to get into Kyiv was pushed back in a devastating strike from Ukrainian forces on Thursday morning. Video posted on twitter of footage seemingly shot from a drone shows the line of around 30 tanks and armoured vehicles, including a TOS-1 Thermobaric missile launcher. At...
MILITARY
Telegraph

Captured Russian soldiers: We will be ‘dead’ if we are sent back home

Russian soldiers captured by Ukrainian forces have said they will be “dead” if they return home, where they will be regarded as failures and killed. Captured troops - who have been filmed in breach of the Geneva Convention - have begged not to be sent back to Russia, fearing they will be shot by their own people.
MILITARY
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: British official tells Ukrainian family of nine to 'get back in your expensive car and clear off!' as they try to get to UK from Calais - while mother and daughter are also turned back after 1,500-mile drive from war zone

Here's how YOU can help: Donate here to the Mail Force Ukraine Appeal. Readers of Mail Newspapers and MailOnline have always shown immense generosity at times of crisis. Calling upon that human spirit, we are supporting a huge push to raise money for refugees from Ukraine. For, surely, no one...
Fortune

Russian oil tankers have vanished from tracking systems. Someone is buying that crude and we don’t know who

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Since Russia invaded Ukraine, many Western oil companies as well as traders, shippers, and bankers have stayed away from Russian oil. But a new report by CNN indicates Russian crude may be seeing a resurgence in demand—in relative secret.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Fox News

Ukrainian teen in viral TikTok fleeing Kyiv says Russians convinced 'the war isn't real': 'I was there'

At age 17, Yelizaveta "Lizzy" Lysova is on her own in Switzerland after fleeing war surrounding her family’s home in Kyiv, Ukraine. When Russia first invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, Lysova, like many Gen Zers, took to TikTok. But she didn’t expect to garner more than 16 million views on a video of herself dancing around in a bathrobe in her kitchen trying to make light of the fact that "Russia attacked us," forcing her to leave in a few hours.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Reuters

Reuters

389K+
Followers
309K+
Post
185M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy