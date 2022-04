Here are the latest estimates of Covid-19 prevalence in local authority areas in the UK, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).All figures are calculated as an average over the seven days to March 12 2022 and refer to infections among people in private households.The estimates are based on sample sizes that are smaller than those used for the national and regional figures. This means there is more uncertainty around the figures and caution should be taken when interpreting or ranking them, the ONS said.The figures are grouped by regions in England, followed by Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland....

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 16 DAYS AGO