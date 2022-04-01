ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Detroit Weather: Cool finish to the weekend

By Hally Vogel
WXYZ
 3 days ago

(WXYZ) — Today: Mostly cloudy with a high of...

www.wxyz.com

WYTV.com

Snow returning for the weekend as temps fall

Scattered showers and sprinkles will continue tonight under cloudy skies. A cold front will sweep through the region, opening the door for much colder conditions into the weekend. Showers will start mixing with, and then changing to, snow overnight. Lows will drop to the lower 30s. Blustery winds will send wind chills into the 20s by morning. Little to no accumulation will occur.
PIX11

FORECAST: Pleasant start to the weekend; Rain showers Sunday

An upper-level disturbance brought a few additional showers on Friday afternoon. With the loss of daylight, most of those showers should diminish leaving us with a pleasant Saturday. On Sunday, another system will bring back showers into the forecast, but much of it looks to be on the lighter side.  The gusty winds will ease […]
natureworldnews.com

April Fools? Another Batch of Cold Air and Snow to Hit the Northeastern U.S.

Old Man Snowfall seems to be on a rampage lately, plotting an April Fools' prank on areas of the northeastern United States. Cold Air and Snow Possible To Reach Northeastern U.S. As per Yahoo, AccuWeather models predict that the next round of abnormally winter conditions and freezing rain would sweep...
WBAY Green Bay

ICE AND SNOW NORTH... SOAKING RAIN IN EASTERN WISCONSIN

Our FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY continues through much of today... Some areas of the Northwoods are like a skating rink right now. Significant ice accumulation, over 1/4 of an inch, will make travel very difficult. The ice may weigh down tree branches and power lines, causing scattered power outages. Some snow will also fall across northern Wisconsin. On top of the ice, 1-4″ of snow may accumulate through tonight. If you plan on traveling across northern Wisconsin today, allow for plenty of time and give yourself lots of following distance.
News 12

STORM WATCH: Gusty winds, scattered storms possible overnight

Warmer temps moved into the area, but they also brought along gusty winds and storms. News 12 Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Steve Teeling says overnight will see rain develop, and it will be heavy at times. Some scattered thunderstorms are also possible up until about midnight with some heavy rain and gusty winds.
AccuWeather

Weather pattern clues for April

The last, true shot of winterlike, Arctic air will be spreading over eastern Canada and the Northeast United States this weekend into early next week. This will be a direct discharge of air all the way from the polar regions. The good news is that this will be temporary, and temperatures should slowly modify later next week. However, there are strong signals that a broad trough will remain across the Great Lakes and Northeast U.S. regions through the first week of April, keeping things chilly and unsettled.
Fox News

Winter weather, snow squalls forecast across US

Early Friday morning, a large line of storms that brought severe weather to the eastern U.S. over the past two days moved offshore for all but Florida. That line of storms was a true cold front and, behind it, winter weather is returning to areas that had seen mild and warm conditions just days ago.
WKTV

Frigid start to this Sunday

Morning: Frigid. Breezy. Brief snow. Mid teens. Afternoon: Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Mid 20s. Evening: Mostly cloudy. Flurries. High of 30. Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy. High 42. Daylight Saving Time! A frigid start to the morning after a strong cold front moved through the area yesterday bringing widespread snowfall. Temperatures start out in the teens, however breezy conditions bring wind chills down to the low single digits. Brief sudden snowfall will move through the area in the mid to late morning, followed by mostly cloudy skies. It continues to remain breezy until the evening with temperatures rising to a high of 30. Widespread flurries are possible as a weakening clipper moves east over Central New York.
WOWK 13 News

Unsettled weather expected this week in Tri-State

We’re looking at unsettled this week in the Tri-State. The umbrella will be your friend! A series of storm systems will work their way through the region this week – the most potent of these will be on Wednesday. On Wednesday, we could see a few strong storms late in the afternoon and that’s something […]
Turnto10.com

After a cool end to the weekend, milder days are ahead

CRANSTON, R.I. (WJAR) — It felt more like a mid-winter day on our Sunday, but fortunately, this is the last of the cold for a while. CHIME IN: Send us your weather pictures and videos. As high pressure moves away from us to the southeast and a weak warm...
Boston Globe

Spring is here at last! The beginning of this week will be dry with more above-average temperatures.

Today is the first full day of spring which technically arrived yesterday morning at 11:33. I like to think of this as the third in the series of ways to measure spring. We started with solar spring on February 5 and that marked the end of the darkest quarter of the year. This was followed three weeks later by meteorological spring which is the three-month transition between the three coldest and three warmest months of the year. Each of these markers has significance. And while some of you may feel like March 20 doesn’t yet mean beach weather, the start of the season has been underway for weeks.
