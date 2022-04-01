10 people to face charges in attack on teenage girl in Connellsville

Connellsville Police say 10 people will face criminal charges in connection with an attack on a classmate last month.

16-year old Taylor Postlethwait was beaten, kicked, and punched repeatedly by a group of other girls at East Park on March 18th.

She suffered a concussion, broken nose, and fractured cheekbone. The fight was recorded and posted to social media.

Now police tell NewsRadio KDKA that nine teenagers and one adult will be officially charged Friday, two weeks after the fight.

Taylor’s mother, Danielle Lenz, says she worries the culprits will only get a “slap on the wrist” because most of them are juveniles.

She says it’s unclear what led to the fight because the girls used to all be friends. She also doesn’t understand why no one intervened.

“I feel like the adult who was videotaping the fight should have tired to stop it,” adds Lenz.

She says her daughter has already undergone two surgeries, including one just yesterday, and she may need further treatment.

