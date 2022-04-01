Poughkeepsie's goals for 2022; see what city has planned for youth support, other areas

Eric Rosser opened his remarks with a question.

“How are the children?” the Poughkeepsie City School District superintendent asked the audience at Changepoint Church, before positing their response may be, “Many of our children are well, but not all of them.”

Some voices in the crowd gave their own answer: “Not good.”

Although City of Poughkeepsie officials and stakeholders may be less blunt in their assessment, they are not hiding from that truth.

Which is why, when the city is looking forward to what the steps must be taken to improve quality of life, identifying and providing resources to better assist in children tops the list.

“Our community’s future depends on how well we work together to strengthen our collective impact on our children’s success,” Rosser said.

The superintendent’s comments were made as part of Mayor Rob Rolison’s State of the City address Thursday, which came a week after the Poughkeepsie Children’s Cabinet, a group on which both men serve roles, issued a pair of reports detailing the depth of disadvantages facing Poughkeepsie’s youth, as well as the avenues that may be used to change that.

Rolison detailed strides made in the city in recent years, namely in its gradual progress reducing the general fund deficit that has handcuffed the city’s budget since he took office in 2016. But, at a time in which the city has recently conducted comprehensive studies to learn more about its needs – including a housing report released in late February that concluded Poughkeepsie is “in a housing affordability crisis” – Rolison discussed using that information to solve interconnected, cyclical ills.

According to the Children’s Cabinet reports, residents who grew up on the city’s north side had a median household income of $21,000 as an adult. It also cited studies showing children in low-income environments have lower test scores and receive less out-of-class enrichment through extracurriculars or simply parental involvement. Meanwhile, 50% of all city residents spend more than 30% of their income on housing, which is considered unduly “cost burdened” by the Department of Housing and Urban Development, according to the housing assessment conducted by Hudson Valley Pattern for Progress.

And, as the city has dealt with a rash of gun violence over the past two years – much of it involving school-aged residents – most violent incidents have been on the north side , where property values are also lowest and property ages highest.

“Housing availability is a real challenge in the city today,” Rolison noted. “In order to make good decisions you need good data, and that’s why this study was so important.”

Here's what to know about the state of Poughkeepsie:

Youth support efforts

While the Youth Opportunity Union – the countywide youth hub that will replace the former YMCA on Montgomery Street – will break ground soon, it’s still years away and only one piece of the puzzle, Rolison said.

More than one building, as impressive as it may one day be, Rolison detailed infrastructure put in place to aid youth. It includes the Children’s Cabinet, in which stakeholders from city government, education and out-of-school community organizations identify opportunities and align resources; and the recently created Division of Youth Opportunity and Development as a formal branch of city government.

The reports recently issued by the Children’s Cabinet cover needs and recommendations for bolstering the early development of city youth, and the out-of-school education. The reports go beyond the students themselves and look at such systemic issues as the low wages earned by early care instructors as an impediment to giving students the head start available in more affluent communities.

The recommendations are broad, suggesting such steps as:

Creating networks of early learning resources between the city, Dutchess County and nonprofits, and a citywide network of out-of-school programs;

Expand funding streams through grant programs and by convincing the business community of the economic values of a stronger community in the future;

Prioritize youth needs in city budgets, and investing in the Division of Youth Opportunity and Development;

Increase outreach efforts to groups that may feel excluded, including English Language Learner families, LGBTQ+ community, teenage parents, or those with disabilities or socioeconomic disparities.

Rolison said the “building blocks for success” is gathering the sort of metrics found in these reports.

“Increasing youth funding, building a new youth center, institutionalizing the work of the Children’s Cabinet – all this requires that city government also establish the capacity to manage, deliver and sustain these new community benefits,” he said before discussing the new Division of Youth Opportunity and Development.

Rosser said the collaboration with the city has been a key component in tackling some of the issues the district faced in the past two years.

"The work that we've engaged in is extremely important and I will say that if it was not for the mayor and the Children's Cabinet our successes that we have seen in the school district would not have advanced this far," Rosser said. "We still have a lot of work to do, but with the children's cabinet and the mayor's support and other community members that have stepped up to support our efforts has been wonderful."

New public safety tool

Giving students a place to go and an activity to do away from the streets has long been the solution suggested for how to curb the gun violence seen in recent years, which has claimed the lives of multiple city school district students.

Rolison touched on the challenges facing police, praising a gun buyback program spearheaded by state Attorney General Leticia James and the city’s own initiative pairing mental health professionals with police to respond to behavioral health crises.

However, Rolison also announced the city has purchased and is instituting a “new audio and camera technology, which will improve police response times and aid in solving crimes. The system, called “Flock,” includes cameras set up around the city.

City police Capt. Richard Wilson said the system is an expansion on the shot spotter technology, with video capabilities which can read license plates, and assist in the identification of a suspect.

"The identification of the audio has (an) immediate notification to our 24-hour dispatch center, so we are able to cut (response) times," he said. "Obviously, the reduced time will have a positive effect on both saving lives and a positive effect on identifying suspects."

Developing development solutions

The Youth Opportunity Union is far from the only high-profile development in the city. Revitalization has been ongoing with numerous mixed-use and housing projects either recently opened or in the works.

Rolison noted the city’s Development Department and the Common Council is finalizing updates to its Local Waterfront Revitalization Plan, and officials are nearly finished updating its overall Comprehensive Plan, which included changes to the zoning code.

“Among other things, the work to update our Comprehensive Plan involves capturing and crystalizing the community’s collective vision for future growth and development in the city,” he said.

The housing assessment, conducted by Hudson Valley Pattern for Progress, shed light on the extent of the affordability problems facing residents and is expected to be incorporated into the Comprehensive Plan.

It “determines there is a need for additional affordable housing. The number of low- and moderate-income households that are currently burdened by housing costs, long waiting lists for existing subsidized housing and rental assistance, and the growing number of homeless are all indicators of the housing crisis," the assessment reads.

It also provides a slew of recommended actions, such as increasing the density through the city, developing homeownership opportunities, inclusionary zoning and reinstating a tax incentive for non-residential properties to be turned into a mix of commercial and housing.

Committing to parks

Rolison discussed how the city was spending its $20.7 million American Rescue Plan funding, and reiterated how it will help revitalize city parks. In September he announced a $4 million investment of ARP money into the parks, on top of the $3 million already allocated last April – from the city, Scenic Hudson, grant money and other fundraising efforts.

The city has looked at improving the parks as one part of its ongoing effort to curb gang activity and violence, through providing facilities for young people to go. The city also believes interest in its parks increased during the pandemic.

Pools will receive close to $2 million, with upgrades to the pool house at Spratt Park and a complete replacement of that at Pulaski Pool.

"Our pools are visited thousands of times each season and it’s true that these pool houses have themselves become a symbol of decay in the city which resulted from years of deferred maintenance caused by all the fiscal challenges the city has had," Rolison said. "This will be the largest investment in our parks and pools in the city’s history, and will have a transformative effect that uplifts the entire city. New benches, grills, garbage cans and new signage, resurfaced tennis and basketball courts and – thanks to a grant from the Dyson Foundation – new lighting at Stitzel Field and Spratt Park."

Rolison said the city was looking "forward to more public events in the city, and from College Hill Park to Waryas and Kaal Rock, this summer promises many special events."

Improving finances

While the city laid out the challenges it faces serving the youth, protecting residents and developing housing solutions, it also was able to celebrate the progress it has made cleaning up finances since Rolison took office.

The mayor spent a portion of Thursday discussing the gradual reduction in its general fund deficit, which was $13.2 million in January 2016 and may be reduced to under $4 million with approval of the new sales tax agreement between the county and cities of Poughkeepsie and Beacon .

The deficit is estimated at $6.8 million following a projected surplus of $1.2 million for 2021, and the sales tax agreement would include $3 million Poughkeepsie can immediately put toward the deficit.

That's a significant win, Rolison said, for a city rated by the state Comptroller's Office as the most fiscally stressed in New York. It also would lead to an improved bond rating for the city, making borrowing money for future projects easier.

At the conclusion of Rolison's speech, Ward 1 Councilmember Debra Long said she is eager to tackle many of the issues listed during the evening.

"I am very optimistic that the mayor is on point with the direction that the city is heading," Long said. "He is correct in saying there is a lot work to be done particularly around the housing, homelessness, mental health and drug abuse."

