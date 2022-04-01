ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The West is doing its best to cripple Russia's economy with sanctions, but the Kremlin is still making good on its debt

By Huileng Tan
 2 days ago
Russian President Vladimir Putin's administration has met the country's external debt obligations so far. Mikhail Svetlov/Getty Images
  • Russia has been meeting its debt obligation despite sweeping sanctions over the Ukraine war.
  • The Kremlin says Russia has the ability to pay its debts, but that the West wants it to default.
  • A default would impact Russia's credit trustworthiness, making it harder for the country to borrow.

Citizen-001
2d ago

Weaponizing the USD over Ukraine because Russia is in conflict and we don't like it only showed the world that the USD isn't trustable as a world reserve currency. It was a bold, questionable legal move from our administration. And we should all be seriously concerned about the consequences

