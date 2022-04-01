ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kern County, CA

2 dead in overnight Oildale fire

By Jose Franco
 2 days ago

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two people are dead after a fire in Oildale early Friday morning.

City and county firefighters were called to Moneta Avenue near North Chester Avenue just after 12:30 a.m. after multiple reports of fire at a home.

Kern County Fire Department Division Chief Cary Wright said one structure was engulfed in flames. The fire damaged power lines at the home. Two people were found dead inside the structure. People in three nearby home units were able to get out.

A cause of the fire was not immediately known. Arson investigators will work to determine the cause.

No other injuries were reported.

