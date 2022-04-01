ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

The Artist Adam Himebauch Gets Neighborhood Recognition

boweryboogie.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArguably one of the most popular and provocative visual and performative artists of his time that no one really talks about anymore. That’s how history recounts the story of your favorite artists’ favorite artist, Adam Himebauch aka Mr. Downtown.*. A contemporary of Warhol in...

boweryboogie.com

Travel + Leisure

7 Artists to Watch — and Invest in — This Year

Collecting art is more than a hobby. It's also has potential as a long-term investment and is a way to show your support for the global creative community. By commissioning living artists, you're helping to support the development of the arts. But, if you're not already deeply entrenched in the community, you may not know where to begin on your hunt for the perfect pieces to start your collection. There are plenty of talented names to consider. And to help you get started, we've rounded up seven of the most talked-about artists poised for success in 2022.
DESIGN
Vogue Magazine

Looking for the artist by Pretika Menon

A few months ago, Pretika found a piece of exquisite art in a trash can, a painting made entirely of butterfly wings, depicting a bird. Filled with wonder, she cleaned it up and took it home. “Moving away from city life has been a recalibration that brought me back into...
VISUAL ART
ARTnews

Cecilia Vicuña, Tireless Maker of Poignant Sculptures on the Precarity of Life, Selected for Tate Modern’s Turbine Hall Commission

Click here to read the full article. The New York–based artist and poet Cecilia Vicuña has been selected for Tate Modern’s annual Turbine Hall Commission, where an artist presents a large-scale new work in the main entranceway to the London museum. The site-specific work will open in October and run through April 2023. An acclaimed poet who has authored over 15 collections of poetry, Vicuña is known in the art world for a practice that spans painting, sculpture, and performance and deals with themes of the precarity of life, human fragility, ecology and environmentalism, and social justice, typically showing how all...
VISUAL ART
hypebeast.com

Nigel Howlett Chronicles Latest Exhibition in New Book With Avant Arte

Available in both a standard and collector’s edition. Back in December, Nigel Howlett released a limited edition sculpture with Case Studyo that, for many of us, serves as a fitting reaction to the pandemic. Yesterday, the London-based artist worked with Avant Arte to release a sumptuous new art book chronicling his exhibition, The Face Before You Were Born, which concluded earlier this year at Ojiri Gallery.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Daily Mail

Couple discover that grubby garden sculpture they bought for £5,000 is actually a 200-year-old missing masterpiece worth £8MILLION

When they bought it for £5,170 two decades ago, the new owners had no idea that there was more to the grubby garden sculpture than met their appreciative eye. But after having its provenance checked by a specialist firm following speculation it could be a missing 200-year-old masterpiece, it was confirmed to be by Antonio Canova - and valued at up to £8million.
ENTERTAINMENT
Pitchfork

Mira Calix, Experimental Musician and Sound Artist, Has Died

Mira Calix, the United Kingdom–based sound artist and experimental musician signed to Warp, has died, the label announced. “Mira was not only a hugely talented artist and composer, she was also a beautiful, caring human who touched the lives of everyone who had the honour of working with her,” the label posted in a note on social media. “She pushed the boundaries between electronic music, classical music and art in a truly unique way.”
MUSIC
Robb Report

This Warhol Painting Could Fetch a Record-Shattering $200 Million at Auction

Click here to read the full article. In what is poised to become one of the most expensive works of contemporary art ever to be sold at auction, a sixty-year old portrait of Marilyn Monroe by Andy Warhol will be sold at Christie’s this May. Coming to a 20th-century art evening sale in New York with an estimate upon request, Shot Sage Blue Marilyn (1964) is expected to fetch a sum around $200 million. If it reaches its expectation, the sale could nearly double Warhol’s current record of $105.4 million, set when his 1963 canvas Silver Car Crash (Double Disaster) sold at Sotheby’s in...
VISUAL ART
Collider

Hope in A Haunting: Why 'A Ghost Story' Deserves Another Look

A Ghost Story is startlingly humane given its title. David Lowery’s 2017 film follows M (Rooney Mara) and C (Casey Affleck), a young married couple on the cusp of change. They live in an innocuous little house in rural Texas. The setting is mundane, and almost serene: their house is well-worn and washed in late afternoon sunshine; the interior is cluttered with flea market furniture and books. But there’s tension between M and C. They need to pack for a move, but C is reluctant. He has a soft spot for this house, this place. He’s a musician; he strums his guitar, his face permanently sullen. M is impatient. "What is it you like so much about this house?" she demands. "History," C responds. Cut to an excruciatingly long shot of M dragging a piece of furniture from their front door to the curbside. Cut to a wrecked car, just a few yards from the house. Smoke rises. C is dead in the driver’s seat.
MOVIES
ARTnews

Picabia Sells for Record $11 M., Garden Statue IDed as $10.5 M. Canova, and More: Morning Links for March 17, 2022

Click here to read the full article. To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines AUCTION ACTION. A 1929 painting by Francis Picabia that dealer Léonce Rosenberg commissioned for his Paris abode went for €10 million (about $11 million) during a sale of Surrealist art at Sotheby’s in the French capital city, setting a record for the artist at auction, the AFP reports. The wily artist’s previous auction best was about $8.8 million. The entire sale hauled in some €33 million (about $36.4 million). Meanwhile, experts have determined that a sculpture of a reclining woman that traded 20 years ago for a modest £5,200 at...
VISUAL ART
ARTnews

Record-Breaking Picabia Painting Brings Sotheby’s Surrealism Sale to $37 M.

Click here to read the full article. On Wednesday, Sotheby’s staged its first sale dedicated to Surrealist art. Held at the house’s Paris headquarters, the sale was a success, bringing in €33 million ($36.7 million) with premium, across 23 lots. The auction saw a near-perfect sell-through rate, with only one lot unsold, and achieved a total hammer price of €27.1 million ($30.1 million), narrowly surpassing its €26.3 million ($29.2 million). The sale comes as a new level of attention is paid to Surrealism, which will be one of the primary focuses of the 2022 Venice Biennale, scheduled to take place this...
ENTERTAINMENT
St. Louis American

New initiative ‘illuminates interfaith experience of Black life’

The Black Interfaith Project at Interfaith Youth Corps [IFYC], an initiative to spotlight the longstanding diversity of Black religious life, recently celebrated its launch in Washington, D.C. “The interfaith experience of Black life in America has often been overlooked and unacknowledged,” said the Rev. Frederick Davie, IFYC senior advisor for...
WASHINGTON, DC
Greater Milwaukee Today

Woodview students get creative with local artist

GRAFTON — Students of Woodview Elementary School in Grafton now have the opportunity to work with creative professionals and express their artistic sides due to a new program. Art teacher Laura Stone and fifth-grade teacher Adan Burgos spearheaded the effort to start an artist-in-residence program at the school. After...
GRAFTON, WI
101.5 WPDH

Keith Richards Says Artists Selling Rights Is ‘Sign of Getting Old’

Keith Richards said artists selling their catalogs was a “sign of getting old” and explained that the idea of his career ending was something he avoided thinking about. In recent years several older musicians have cut deals with rights-management companies. But in a new interview with CBS Sunday Morning, the Rolling Stones guitarist said he and co-writer Mick Jagger were unlikely to follow suit soon.
MUSIC
ARTnews

Artist Award Roundup: Camille Turner Receives Toronto Biennial’s Artist Prize, Three Winners for Frankenthaler Climate Art Awards, and More

Click here to read the full article. The Toronto Biennial of Art in Canada, which opened to the public over the weekend, has named the two artists who have won prizes for their contributions to this year’s exhibition. They are Camille Turner, who won the Artist Prize, and Aycoobo / Wilson Rodríguez, who won the Emerging Artist Prize. Each winner will receive CAD$10,000 ($8,000). In June, the Biennial will also award two new prizes: Audience Artist Prize and Programs Prize, both selected by online voting. At the exhibition, which runs through June 5, Turner is showing a three-channel video installation, Nave,...
VISUAL ART

