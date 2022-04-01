ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alert: Inflation in the 19 countries using the euro hits a record level for the fifth month in a row, reaching 7.5%

BRUSSELS (AP) — Inflation in the...

Fortune

U.S. gas prices aren’t quite at record highs, if you account for inflation, but soaring oil costs could change that soon

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. On Tuesday, the price of a gallon of regular gasoline broke a 14-year record in the U.S., according to the American Automobile Association (AAA), as the national average gas price soared past its previous peak of $4.144 per gallon, set in July 2008, and continued rising to hit $4.318 per gallon on Thursday.
Reuters

Japan consumers' inflation expectations hit record high in March - survey

TOKYO, March 16 (Reuters) - Japanese consumers' inflation expectations hit a record high in March, a government survey showed on Wednesday, as people's perceptions of future price moves were affected by surging energy and food costs blamed on the Ukraine crisis. While heightening inflation expectations could help the Bank of...
The Independent

Unemployment falls below pre-pandemic levels but pay growth hit by inflation

The number of jobless people in the UK has dropped below levels seen before the pandemic struck for the first time, but earnings continue to fall behind rocketing inflation, according to official figures.The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said there were 1.34 million unemployed in the quarter to January, down 88,000 on the previous three months and below the 1.36 million recorded in December to February 2020.But the figures revealed the tightening squeeze of the cost-of-living crisis, as regular pay failed to keep up with soaring inflation, with average weekly earnings excluding bonuses up 3.8% between November and January.When taking rising...
Fortune

Biden’s ban on Russian imports means $150 per barrel of oil, a $5 gallon of gas or higher, and a 1 in 3 recession risk: Moody’s

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine could mean oil prices as high as $150 per barrel and a one in three risk of recession in the U.S., Moody’s Analytics chief economist Mark Zandi said on Tuesday.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Oil tumbles below $100 a barrel

US oil prices tumbled below $100 a barrel on Monday, unwinding a significant chunk of the recent spike caused by Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Oil plunged more than 8%, touching a low of $99.76 a barrel. That means oil has lost almost roughly quarter of its value since touching a near 14-year high of $130.50 a barrel on March 6.
CBS News

U.S. gas prices dip as oil drops below $100 a barrel

Americans can expect a measure of relief for record high gas prices as oil recedes to less than $100 a barrel, analysts said. Benchmark U.S. crude rose 49 cents to $96.93 a barrel on Wednesday. down from around $130 a barrel last week — its highest level since 2008. Oil prices are falling as Russia and Ukraine leaders reportedly discuss a possible ceasefire, according to investment bank UBS.
MarketWatch

Oil futures mark lowest finish in over 2 weeks as U.S. announces biggest-ever release from crude reserves

Oil futures dropped on Thursday as the U.S. announced its biggest-ever release from the nation's Strategic Petroleum Reserve. President Joe Biden authorized the release of 1 million barrels of oil per day for the next six months. It's "essentially a temporary measure designed to minimize the spring rally, and to that end, it could increase supplies marginally and thereby keep prices commensurately lower," said Marshall Steeves, energy markets analyst at S&P Global Commodity Insights. "However, the war in Ukraine remains the overriding consideration and the possible loss of Russian output is the motivating factor." West Texas Intermediate crude for May delivery.
Reuters

Mexican economy seen growing 3.4% in 2022, says finance ministry

(Reuters) - Mexico’s government forecast economic growth of 3.4% for 2022, far below what the nation’s President was aiming for, a finance ministry document showed on Friday, as Latin America’s second-largest economy claws back losses from the COVID-19 pandemic. The ministry said in a published budget document...
The Independent

Nearly half of adults struggled to pay energy bills before prices surged – ONS

Almost half of adults were struggling to pay their energy bills before the biggest jump in prices in living memory came into effect this week, figures suggest.Some 43% of adults in Britain who pay energy bills said they were finding this very or somewhat difficult in March, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).With the cost-of-living crisis continuing to bite, 6% of those with gas or electricity supplied to their homes said they were behind on these bills.The stark findings reveal the struggles people were experiencing even before Friday’s hike in the energy price cap.As the 54% increase to...
Reuters

Russia to live through highest inflation since 1999: Reuters poll

March 31 (Reuters) - Consumer inflation in Russia in 2022 is expected to accelerate to its highest since 1999, while the economy will stage its deepest contraction since 2009 as a result of sweeping Western sanctions, a Reuters poll showed on Thursday. Economic expectations have deteriorated drastically in the past...
US News and World Report

Oil Prices Dive as U.S. Considers Record Reserves Release

LONDON (Reuters) -Oil prices plunged on Thursday on news that the United States was considering a 180 million barrel release from its Strategic Petroleum Reserve, the largest in the near 50-year history of the SPR. Brent crude futures for May fell $6.95, or 6.13%, to $106.50 a barrel by 1057...
