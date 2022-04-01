Alert: Inflation in the 19 countries using the euro hits a record level for the fifth month in a row, reaching 7.5%

Almost half of adults were struggling to pay their energy bills before the biggest jump in prices in living memory came into effect this week, figures suggest.Some 43% of adults in Britain who pay energy bills said they were finding this very or somewhat difficult in March, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).With the cost-of-living crisis continuing to bite, 6% of those with gas or electricity supplied to their homes said they were behind on these bills.The stark findings reveal the struggles people were experiencing even before Friday’s hike in the energy price cap.As the 54% increase to...

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 2 DAYS AGO