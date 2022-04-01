ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Turkey still has 30 citizens in Ukraine's Mariupol -minister

By Reuters
 2 days ago
A local resident rides a bicycle past an apartment building damaged during Ukraine-Russia conflict in the besieged southern port city of Mariupol, Ukraine March 31, 2022. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

ANKARA, April 1 (Reuters) - Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Friday around 30 Turkish citizens remain in Ukraine's southern port city of Mariupol, the scene of the worst humanitarian emergency since Russia's invasion.

In a news conference, Cavusoglu said 87 Turkish citizens remain in Ukraine, with the total rising to around 190 people including those accompanying them.

The United Nations believes thousands of people have died in Mariupol after more than a month under Russian siege and relentless bombardment. read more

The Red Cross had hoped to begin evacuations from the city on Friday with the first aid convoy, but Ukraine said Russia had prevent buses from reaching it on Thursday.

Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu; Writing by Ali Kucukgocmen; Editing by Daren Butler

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

