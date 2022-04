"Love & Hip Hop" star Mimi Faust has confirmed that she and former WNBA star Ty Young have broken up. "It is imperative that when you say you are moving forward with your plans, life, or goals... that those words are followed by action and led by passion. My friends, we all have grown in the last 2-3 years," Mimi wrote. "New friends and old; they remain people that we learn from and share our life stories with. In saying this I want to make sure I wish Ty the best. Remember, we all grow and that is ok. It's also ok to grow apart. Just respect each other in the process."

