Estimates of the carbon cycle—vital to predicting climate change—are incorrect, researchers show

By Virginia Tech
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVirginia Tech researchers, in collaboration with Pacific Northwest National Laboratory, have discovered that key parts of the global carbon cycle used to track movement of carbon dioxide in the environment are not correct, which could significantly alter conventional carbon cycle models. The estimate of how much carbon dioxide plants...

Ruben Gonzalez
1d ago

no nicknames
1d ago

All the models over estimate the impact of CO2. The average level of CO2 over the last 400 million years is 1100ppm compared to 400 ppm today. Life has been thriving on Earth well over 400 million years.

Reply
28
oneanddone
23h ago

Every prediction by these climate nuts has proven to be false. If you listen to these nuts then consider yourself part of the problem...Man has no control over the climate!!!!! Never will..

Reply
19
