Southern Hidalgo- Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in. the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Hazy and smoke in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast. winds...