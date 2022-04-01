ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alert: Inflation in the 19 countries using the euro hits a record level for the fifth month in a row, reaching 7.5%

Jacksonville Journal Courier
 2 days ago

BRUSSELS (AP) — Inflation in the...

Reuters

Japan consumers' inflation expectations hit record high in March - survey

TOKYO, March 16 (Reuters) - Japanese consumers' inflation expectations hit a record high in March, a government survey showed on Wednesday, as people's perceptions of future price moves were affected by surging energy and food costs blamed on the Ukraine crisis. While heightening inflation expectations could help the Bank of...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Unemployment falls below pre-pandemic levels but pay growth hit by inflation

The number of jobless people in the UK has dropped below levels seen before the pandemic struck for the first time, but earnings continue to fall behind rocketing inflation, according to official figures.The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said there were 1.34 million unemployed in the quarter to January, down 88,000 on the previous three months and below the 1.36 million recorded in December to February 2020.But the figures revealed the tightening squeeze of the cost-of-living crisis, as regular pay failed to keep up with soaring inflation, with average weekly earnings excluding bonuses up 3.8% between November and January.When taking rising...
BUSINESS
24/7 Wall St.

The Price of This Household Item Is Soaring

The consumer price index for February was yet another indication that inflation in the U.S. has gotten out of control. Compared to the same month in last year, prices rose 7.9%, the largest year-over-year increase since January 1982. One notable difference between the two periods is that the U.S. was in a recession then. There […]
BUSINESS
Fortune

Biden’s ban on Russian imports means $150 per barrel of oil, a $5 gallon of gas or higher, and a 1 in 3 recession risk: Moody’s

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine could mean oil prices as high as $150 per barrel and a one in three risk of recession in the U.S., Moody’s Analytics chief economist Mark Zandi said on Tuesday.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Oil tumbles below $100 a barrel

US oil prices tumbled below $100 a barrel on Monday, unwinding a significant chunk of the recent spike caused by Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Oil plunged more than 8%, touching a low of $99.76 a barrel. That means oil has lost almost roughly quarter of its value since touching a near 14-year high of $130.50 a barrel on March 6.
TRAFFIC
MarketWatch

Oil futures mark lowest finish in over 2 weeks as U.S. announces biggest-ever release from crude reserves

Oil futures dropped on Thursday as the U.S. announced its biggest-ever release from the nation's Strategic Petroleum Reserve. President Joe Biden authorized the release of 1 million barrels of oil per day for the next six months. It's "essentially a temporary measure designed to minimize the spring rally, and to that end, it could increase supplies marginally and thereby keep prices commensurately lower," said Marshall Steeves, energy markets analyst at S&P Global Commodity Insights. "However, the war in Ukraine remains the overriding consideration and the possible loss of Russian output is the motivating factor." West Texas Intermediate crude for May delivery.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
WOKV

Stocks rise on Wall Street after oil prices tumble again

NEW YORK — (AP) — Stocks are ticking higher on Wall Street Tuesday as inflation worries ebb a bit and oil prices slide sharply for a second day. The S&P 500 was 0.7% higher in early trading after a report showed inflation’s rapid acceleration took a pause at the wholesale level last month. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 166 points, or 0.5%, at 33,111, as of 10:10 a.m. Eastern time, and the Nasdaq composite was 1% higher.
STOCKS
International Business Times

Oil Prices Resume Climb After U.S. Stockpiles Drop In Tight Market

Oil prices turned higher on Wednesday, erasing losses from the previous session, after industry data showed U.S. crude stocks fell last week, underlining how tight global supplies are amid the hit to Russian output from economic sanctions on Moscow. Brent crude futures climbed $1.06, or 0.9%, to $116.54 a barrel...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

Nearly half of adults struggled to pay energy bills before prices surged – ONS

Almost half of adults were struggling to pay their energy bills before the biggest jump in prices in living memory came into effect this week, figures suggest.Some 43% of adults in Britain who pay energy bills said they were finding this very or somewhat difficult in March, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).With the cost-of-living crisis continuing to bite, 6% of those with gas or electricity supplied to their homes said they were behind on these bills.The stark findings reveal the struggles people were experiencing even before Friday’s hike in the energy price cap.As the 54% increase to...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
US News and World Report

Oil Prices Dive as U.S. Considers Record Reserves Release

LONDON (Reuters) -Oil prices plunged on Thursday on news that the United States was considering a 180 million barrel release from its Strategic Petroleum Reserve, the largest in the near 50-year history of the SPR. Brent crude futures for May fell $6.95, or 6.13%, to $106.50 a barrel by 1057...
TRAFFIC
BBC

Interest rates rise again to counter higher prices

Interest rates have increased for the third time in four months as the Bank of England tries to calm the rise in the cost of living. The rise from 0.5% to 0.75% means rates are now at their highest level since March 2020, when Covid lockdowns began. Energy bills and...
BUSINESS
Reuters

China's retail diesel, gasoline prices to hit record highs

BEIJING, March 31 (Reuters) - China's retail diesel and gasoline prices are set to soar to historically high levels, following a surge in global crude oil benchmarks amid the Russia-Ukraine conflict. Prices of retail diesel and gasoline will both be increased by 110 yuan ($17.34) a tonne effective from Friday,...
TRAFFIC
US News and World Report

S&P Global Says Russia-Ukraine Insurance Losses Could Reach $35 Billion

LONDON (Reuters) - S&P Global sees losses in the speciality insurance market of $16-35 billion from the Russia-Ukraine conflict, the ratings agency said on Thursday. This includes possible aviation insurance losses totalling $6-15 billion, S&P said in a report. Other speciality lines likely to be affected by the conflict include...
ECONOMY

