War in Ukraine Fuels Fears Among Draft-Age Russian Youths

By The Associated Press
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs Moscow's forces bog down in Ukraine, many young Russians of draft age are increasingly jittery about the prospect of being sent into combat. Making those fears particularly acute is an annual spring conscription that begins Friday and aims to round up 134,500 men for a one-year tour of military...

