Demolition of closed Quincy Lowe's to start this month; bus depot construction to follow

By Mary Whitfill, The Patriot Ledger
 2 days ago

QUINCY – The MBTA is set to start demolition this month at the shuttered Lowe's on Thomas Burgin Parkway to make way for a new bus depot near the Quincy Adams Red Line station. Construction has been underway at the site for several months and the agency says design of the buildings is complete.

The new facility will be "the first garage in our system to accommodate a fleet of zero-emission battery and battery electric buses," MBTA General Manager Steve Poftak said earlier this year.

The depot will replace one on Hancock Street that was built in 1904 to service street cars. It can only service 84 buses at a time and isn’t big enough to fit buses made after 2010.

The MBTA first announced plans for the $250 million depot in 2019. The 13-acre parcel at 599 Burgin Parkway will be used for a “state-of-the-art” bus maintenance and storage facility, the agency said. The depot is expected to service about 130 buses and will be equipped to maintain hybrid and electric buses as the MBTA phases out diesel-only vehicles. No vehicles will be stored outside.

The depot is expected to have 45 battery-electric buses in its fleet and should open in 2024.

The two-story building will have maintenance bays and space for equipment and tools, as well as break rooms, locker rooms, training rooms and supervisor offices on the second floor. The facility will employ more than 200 people and provide office space for T employees.

