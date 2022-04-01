ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach, FL

Daniel Boulud adds Celebrity Cruises ship to list of restaurant locations

By M.M. Cloutier
The Palm Beach Post
2 days ago
 2 days ago
Michelin-starred chef-restaurateur Daniel Boulud — whose numerous restaurants include Palm Beach’s Café Boulud — is set to debut his first restaurant at sea.

Le Voyage will launch on Celebrity Cruises’ newest ship, Beyond, when it makes its maiden voyage on April 27 from England.

Boulud, a longtime “global culinary ambassador” for Celebrity, told the Daily News Wednesday that he’s “thrilled” to have partnered with Celebrity to create the upscale Le Voyage, which will offer a globally influenced menu.

“Le Voyage will bring a new experience to their guests with a friendly approach to fine dining and a menu inspired by the fragrant cuisine of many continents and countries,” Boulud said.

Le Voyage features a soft-toned interior design by Paris-based Jouin Manku Studio, which is responsible for, among other things, Le Jules Verne restaurant in the Eiffel Tower.

Passengers on Beyond, now the largest ship in Celebrity’s fleet, can expect to find such menu items as tamarind- and peanut-crusted prawns with papaya, pepper, bean-sprout slaw and green Thai curry, and slow-baked loup de mer with za’atar, fennel confit, broccoli rabe and orange dressing, he said.

Mille-feuille of Martinique pineapple with kumquat confit and passionfruit curd is among the desserts planned for Le Voyage.

According to Cornelius Gallagher, Celebrity Cruises’ vice president of food and beverage who’s also a Michelin-starred chef, the Celebrity Beyond team will include “more than 300 talented chefs from over 30 countries, ensuring we can offer truly global cuisine. … Combined with the remarkable talents of chef Boulud, I know our guests will taste the difference.”

On land, Boulud’s numerous restaurants include nine in New York as well as locations in Montreal, Singapore, Dubai and The Bahamas. Café Boulud in Palm Beach opened in 2003 at The Brazilian Court hotel.

Celebrity’s Beyond maiden voyage includes a 10-night western Europe cruise departing from Southampton, England.

The ship will set sail from Miami's Port Everglades in early November, Celebrity officials told the Daily News in an email. For more information, visit www.celebritycruises.com/cruise-ships/celebrity-beyond.

